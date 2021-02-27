Severndale officially joins the Learning Community Trust

Shrewsbury-based Severndale Academy, which specialises in educating young people with learning and behavioural difficulties, has officially joined Shropshire’s Learning Community Trust.

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, with Sabrina Hobbs at Severndale Academy

The Trust, which has been running since 2017, has seven other schools under its wing – Hadley Learning Community primary and secondary, Ercall Wood, Charlton, Queensway, Crudgington and Wrekin View.

It has been working closely with Severndale since August to provide leadership and governance support, and the formal transfer has now been officially completed.

Severndale, based at Monkmoor, is one of the largest specialist academies of its kind in the country. It also has satellite centres at the Mary Webb School & Science College in Pontesbury, and at Shrewsbury College’s campus on London Road.

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Trust, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to formally welcome Severndale into our family.

“This is a really exciting time; we are all really looking forward to working even more closely with the team.”

She added: “We are committed to providing the very best school for children where they are happy, safe and enjoy school every day.

“We want to ensure that their individual needs are met, and that they learn and make good progress during their years at the school, preparing them for life beyond school.”

Severndale caters for young people from the ages of 2-19 with a range of learning difficulties.

These include moderate, severe, complex and profound learning difficulties, those with autism, complex medical conditions and physical and mobility difficulties, and many have communication difficulties.

Sabrina Hobbs, principal of Severndale, said: “We are excited to have become part of LCT as it is a multi-academy trust that shares the same strong values of inclusion and achievement for everyone.

“It gives Severndale greater support, stability, and opportunities for collaboration for our children, young people, their families, and our staff.

“Our community is positive about the move into this highly successful Trust, and we are all motivated to adding value to the organisation, as well as being supported by it.”

Dr Eatough added: “Our trustees voted unanimously for the transfer of Severndale Academy to LCT.

“We believe that LCT can offer a great deal of support and challenge to Severndale – but that Severndale in turn brings many strengths to LCT.”