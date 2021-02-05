Jailed gang who targeted ATMs stripped of proceeds of crime

Members of an Organised Crime gang who stole over 1 million pounds from ATMs across the UK have been stripped of the proceeds of those crimes following a series of Proceeds of Crime confiscation hearings which culminated on 4 February at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

West Mercia Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit arrested the gang in 2018 following a covert investigation into a series of ATM attacks across the UK including offences in Shropshire.

Following conviction, West Mercia’s Economic Crime Unit pursued the gang using the Proceeds of Crime Act to secure forfeiture of assets deemed to be the proceeds of their criminality.

- Advertisement -

Noel Anthony Reilly who was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months was deemed to have an overall benefit figure from the crimes of £1,294,032.97 Police had already seized or restrained £64,997.99 which was ordered to be forfeited. Officers also seized a large amount of luxury items from Reilly including a vehicle, designer watches and clothing. This will now be sold off by police.

Martin Solomon Stubbs, sentenced to 6 years and 8 months, was deemed by the court to have benefited from the crimes to the sum of £1,238,616.98. Stubbs was ordered to pay £74,118.81 which had been already seized by police or restrained in bank accounts. Police also seized a large quantity of luxury items from Stubbs including vehicles, designer watches and clothing. As with Reilly, these ‘assets’ will now be sold off by police.

Marin Paul Steadman, sentenced to 7 years and 6 months, was deemed to have benefited to the amount of £1,236,193.10. No assets were linked to Steadman and he was ordered to pay £10.00

Mohammed Maneer Khan, sentenced to 4 years and 10 months, on 15 January 2021 Khan was deemed to have benefited to the tune of £362,700.00. He was ordered to pay £3,000.00 which had been seized by police at the time of his arrest.

Marcus Burton sentenced to 5 years and 10 months, was said to have benefited to the amount of £231,480.00. No assets were linked to Burton and he was ordered to pay £10.00

A further £126,010.00 cash seized by police (linked to their last ATM offence) was ordered to be paid back to the victim.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Kinrade, who led the investigation said, “Our pursuit of those involved in organised crime does not stop when they are sentenced. This series of confiscation hearings demonstrates that we will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in organised crime to strip them of their assets. That includes literally taking the designer shoes off their feet and the designer shirts off their backs.”

“Whilst we have recovered a large amount of cash and valuables the public can be assured that we will relentlessly pursue the gang members for the outstanding money. The outstanding benefit figures are a debt for life and we will revisit these orders on a regular basis as part of our management of Organised Crime Gang members.”

“Organised crime blights our communities and will continue to be a priority for our force. As part of our operational response to serious and organised crime we are making increased use of additional new powers afford to us under the Proceeds of Crime Act such as Account Freezing Orders, Listed Assets Orders and Unexplained Wealth Orders. I would appeal to members of the public to pick up the phone and let us know of anyone you believe to be involved in organised crime or appears to be living beyond their means.

“If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.”