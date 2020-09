A man has been charged with assault after an attack that took place in Arleston in Telford on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 1.30pm on Sunday 20 September when a man was attacked on Windsor Road by two other men and suffered minor injuries.

A 21-year-old from Wellington was charged with section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm and was today bailed by the courts.

