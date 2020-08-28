12.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 28, 2020
Home News

Extinction Rebellion Shropshire groups join UK-wide banner drop

By Shropshire Live

Extinction Rebellion banners appeared across Shropshire this morning as part of a UK-wide action highlighting the ongoing climate emergency and announcing the 2020 Rebellion.

A banner was hung from the Ironbridge as part of the UK-wide banner drop. Photo: @telford_xr
A banner was hung from the Ironbridge as part of the UK-wide banner drop. Photo: @telford_xr

Banners were hung along roads and from bridges, including the iconic Iron Bridge and along the A49 and A5 by activists from Shropshire groups including XR Bishop’s Castle & Clun, XR Ludlow & Leominster, XR Marches, XR Shrewsbury, XR Telford and XR Oswestry & Borders.

The action was designed to announce the start of two weeks of protest by Extinction Rebellion across the UK from 1st September. Banner slogans focussed on the ongoing climate and ecological emergency and, in particular, on the continued reliance on fossil fuels.

“Shropshire Extinction Rebellion groups are proud to be part of today’s national action,” said XR Shrewsbury spokesperson Jamie Russell. “The world has changed in unimaginable ways since our last rebellion in October, but the climate emergency has not gone away. We are still hurtling towards climate breakdown.”

“2020 is the year the world started to unravel around us,” said Alison Layland of XR Oswestry & Borders. “Here in Shropshire, we’ve been hammered by flooding, heatwaves and drought, all set against the backdrop of a global pandemic caused by our mistreatment of nature. The global picture is even worse. Australia has been ravaged by record wildfires killing over a billion animals; the Arctic Circle hit a record 38C (100.4F) in June; Greenland is melting faster than ever before and China and Bangladesh have suffered devastating floods. We can’t go on like this.”

In Ironbridge, activists from XR Telford hung a banner across the iconic bridge calling for a Renewable Revolution: “Shropshire was the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution,” said XR Telford spokesperson Dave Ashdown, “and today Extinction Rebellion is calling on the UK government to lead the world again. We want the government to tackle the climate crisis head on. We need to urgently slash emissions and switch away from fossil fuels, but the UK is nowhere near on track to meet our 2025 and 2030 carbon targets. We need real leadership on this issue, but our government is ignoring the science and failing to act.”

XR Shrewsbury placed banners along the A5 from Wellington, with XR Oswestry & Borders continuing northwards towards Chirk, where they began the day at the famous aqueduct. The banners highlighted the need for us to rethink our relationship with fossil fuels.

Elsewhere, Extinction Rebellion groups in the Marches hung banners along the entirety of the A49 trunk road from Ross on Wye, through Hereford, Leominster and Ludlow, to Shrewsbury.

“Scientists tell us that we must decarbonise the way we live and work, starting now, if we are to have any chance of meeting Paris climate targets,” said Janet Lewis, a spokesperson for XR Bishops Castle and Clun. “As we recover from the Covid-19 lockdown, we need to ‘Build Back Green’, ensuring we reduce carbon in every single UK infrastructure project.

28% of UK carbon emissions come from the transport sector, yet, here in Shropshire, our county council is still promoting financial and carbon generating disasters like the North West Relief Road. Our politicians must take the lead in decarbonising the way we travel NOT building more roads which are guaranteed to increase carbon emissions.” 

XR Ludlow and Leominster activist Bryony John added “The slogan for our September rebellion is ‘We Want To Live’. If you want to live and the people in charge are driving the planet to extinction, you’ve only got one choice… rebel.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Police carry out third initiative targeting rural criminals in South Shropshire

Police have carried out a third successful initiative to target rural criminals and reduce rural thefts in South Shropshire.
Read Article
New chief executive Andy Begley pictured working at home. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council appoints new chief executive

Shropshire Council has announced the appointment of Andy Begley as chief executive designate, following interviews this week.
Read Article
A banner was hung from the Ironbridge as part of the UK-wide banner drop. Photo: @telford_xr

Extinction Rebellion Shropshire groups join UK-wide banner drop

Extinction Rebellion banners appeared across Shropshire this morning as part of a UK-wide action highlighting the ongoing climate emergency.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire hand opportunities to a host of players to impress in Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI

Shropshire take the chance to hand a host of players an opportunity to face first-class opposition when a Worcestershire County Cricket Club XI make a quick return to the county this weekend.
Read Article
Corey Goodison has returned to Telford Tigers for a sixth year. Photo: Telford Tigers

Goodison returns to Tigers for sixth year

Telford Tigers have welcomed the return of defender Corey Goodison for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
Harriet Otter

Harriet stays one jump ahead to win national title

A Shropshire student has her eyes firmly set on a showjumping career after taking first place in a national schools championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Chris Detheridge pictured with Diana Packwood

One of Shropshire’s top legal names retires after 35 years with law firm

The managing director of Wace Morgan Solicitors has stepped down after 35 years with the company.
Read Article
NT Cloud PRO

Network Telecom expands its cloud telephony portfolio

Network Telecom, part of the Enreach group, has expanded its cloud telephony portfolio with the launch of its new fully hosted communications platform.
Read Article

Record production month as Corbetts secure £1m sales boost

One of the UK’s oldest hot dip galvanisers has recorded its highest ever volume from a single facility in July, with over £1m of new customer orders secured since returning from lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Hope House volunteer Lucy Eyes with some of the dressed-up ducks

Harry’s Duck Race marks 10 years with virtual event

The annual Harry’s Duck Race in support of Hope House Children’s Hospices will once again be topping the bill in 2020 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Read Article
The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels perform as part of the Shropshire Virtual Show

Success of new virtual show becomes reality with £20,000 raised

A new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and organised by a group of local charities has so far raised over £20,000.
Read Article
Schoolhouse Bridge between Crickheath and Llanymynech. Photo: John Dodwell

Volunteers and donations needed to rebuild bridge on the Montgomery Canal

A call is going out for volunteers to help with the project to rebuild Schoolhouse Bridge at Crickheath near Oswestry, the last blocked bridge on the Montgomery Canal in Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Read Article

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
12.3 ° C
13 °
11.7 °
76 %
6.7kmh
100 %
Fri
11 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP