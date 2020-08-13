Flash flooding hits Shropshire on second night of thunderstorms

Heavy rain caused flash flooding across parts of Shropshire last night as the county was hit by another storm.

Flash flooding hit many roads across Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Thunder rumbled and lightning lit up the sky, whilst heavy rain meant drains were unable to cope with the volume water leading to flooding in places.

The Met Office had issued an amber weather warning alerting people to potential flooding.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received multiple calls to flooding and other weather related incidents over a four hour period.

In Oswestry, firefighters were called to Hayes Close at around 6.52pm after a house was struck by lightning. The roof was damaged with firefighters extinguishing the fire and isolating gas and electricity supplies at the property.

The Six Bells Brewery in Bishops Castle also called upon the fire service after reporting flooding as drains struggled to cope with the rainwater. Firefighters used an environmental grab pack and assisted with clearing drains in the area.

Telford was badly hit by flash flooding with roads including Trench Lock Interchange, Ketley Brook, Haybridge Road and the Wrekin Retail Park affected. In Wellington, Watling Street was flooded with vehicles unable to pass.

Asda in Donnington was evacuated after water came through parts of the roof.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Highways and Drainage teams worked alongside West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue responding to reported issues.

In Shrewsbury, Mount Pleasant Road flooded with the road impassable, one motorist got stuck after attempting to use the road before it was closed.

Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury flooded after drains could cope with the rainwater. Photo: John Davidson / @jdflatty

Weather Forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for today until midnight. Some places are likely to see severe thunderstorms, but with significant uncertainty in location and timing.

Today: A predominantly fine and sunny, if slightly hazy morning for most parts. Some heavy thunderstorms will develop in the south during the afternoon, though many, especially northern parts remain dry. Still warm, despite temperatures being a touch down on recently. A high of 26C.

Tonight: Thunderstorms pushing away into Wales during the evening, leaving behind some bright spells. Cloud gradually thickening overnight but remaining dry. Another humid feeling night. A low of 15C.

Friday: An overcast and dry morning with very few bright spells. A few more bright spells develop in the afternoon, though this comes with the chance of one or two thunderstorms. A high of 23C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Largely fine and bright on Saturday. Sunday will be more overcast with some thunderstorms around. Monday looks similar, though with more sunny spells between showers. Rather warm and muggy.

