Rickshaw Challenge to stop off in Oswestry overnight

BBC Children in Need & The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge will be stopping off in Oswestry overnight on its journey from Holyhead to London.

The 2019 Rickshaw Challenge team

Today the team will travel from Machynlleth to Oswestry, before leaving tomorrow morning and heading from Oswestry to Crewe.

The annual challenge, which is now in its ninth year, will see a team of six young people and The One Show’s Matt Baker take on the eight-day challenge.

The team’s progress will be broadcast live on The One Show, as Matt’s co-presenters back in the studio follow the team on their 400 mile journey. This year’s route will see the team tackle the highest village in the UK – Flash in the Peak District, and the steepest street in the world in Harlech, Wales.

It began on Friday 8 November and the team will cross the finish line at BBC Elstree Studios on Friday 15 November during the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

Last year, a new custom rickshaw was built by a team of engineers at the McLaren Technology Centre to make the rickshaw accessible to a wider range of riders. An innovative seat-post system allowed team members with a range of mobilities to join the team. This year, McLaren has gone one step further and created an innovative solution that enables visually impaired and blind riders to take part in the challenge. A recumbent guide-trike, which fixes to the front of the Rickshaw allows steering and braking to be managed by a guide rider whilst a visually impaired rider pedals from the main driving seat of the Rickshaw.

Matt Baker, Presenter of The One Show who will be joining the team on the road, said of the challenge: “We have a truly inspirational team joining us on the road, and we’re looking forward to seeing all those friendly faces who will be cheering us on from the roadside, as we battle the elements and complete the 400 mile journey from Wales to Elstree.”

Since 2011, The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge has raised over £25 million for BBC Children in Need, with donations going on to make a difference to the lives of children and young people across the UK who need it most.

The One Show viewers will be able to follow Team Rickshaw’s progress on the show each day, but the full route – including a real-time update of the rickshaw’s progress – is also available at bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.

Route Summary

Day 1 (Friday 8th November): Holyhead to Portmeirion

Day 2 (Saturday 9th November): Portmeirion to Machynlleth

Day 3 (Sunday 10th November): Machynlleth to Oswestry

Day 4 (Monday 11th November): Oswestry to Crewe

Day 5 (Tuesday 12th November): Crewe to Matlock Bath

Day 6 (Wednesday 13th November): Matlock Bath to Melton Mowbray

Day 7 (Thursday 14th November): Melton Mowbray to Bedford

Day 8 (Friday 15th November): Bedford to Elstree

