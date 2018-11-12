West Mercia Police launches high profile recruitment campaign in Shropshire

West Mercia Police has today launched a high profile campaign to recruit police officers in Shropshire.

As well as new student officers, applications are also being sought from transferee officers from other police forces, who may be keen to enjoy all of the benefits of living and working in Shropshire.

Martin Evans, Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, said: “The campaign aims to reach out to people who want to make a difference to the communities of Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire, whether joining as new recruits or experienced police officers transferring from other forces, particularly detectives and firearms officers.

“Offering great staff benefits and career prospects, West Mercia Police has a strong family ethos. We pride ourselves on working closely together to get the job done, and you will be treated as a valued member of the team from day one.

“The nature of policing means that we interact with people from different backgrounds every day. Shropshire is increasingly diverse, and it is vital that our workforce reflects our communities, so we particularly welcome applications from women and people with black and minority ethnic backgrounds.”

The campaign aims to deliver on West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s investment in an additional 100 posts to take the target for officer numbers to over 2000.

Commissioner John Campion said: “I promised to protect the visible and accessible policing which our communities want. Not only am I protecting the frontline, but I am delivering additional officers, to ensure West Mercia Police has the resilience to cope with changing demands.

“It is the people who make up policing, and I welcome the continued drive to recruit high quality candidates in a range of roles, who will deliver the quality of service our communities deserve.”

Calista Crosfield is a police constable with West Mercia Police and features in the recruitment campaign. She said: “West Mercia Police is one of the largest in the UK, and having lived in the region for nearly two decades, I wanted to join my local service.

“It’s true when people say that no two days are the same. You never know who you are going to meet or what you will encounter, and you have to be able to communicate well. There are so many different departments within the organisation which provides opportunities to work in different locations, with different people, and which specialise in a particular area.

“I wanted to make a difference, and I have been fortunate to have served the communities in some of the most beautiful locations in Shropshire and met people from all backgrounds.”