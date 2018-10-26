One person dies following bungalow fire in Telford

One person has died and another has been taken to hospital following a bungalow fire in Telford this morning.

Emergency Services were called to the property on Park Lane in Madeley at around 7.15am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews began treating an elderly woman who had been rescued from the property by firefighters.

“Thankfully her injuries are not believed to be serious, but she was taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further assessment.

“A second patient was then rescued from the house by the fire service. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the injuries they had suffered, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save them, and they were confirmed dead at the scene.”

Three fire appliances from Telford Central and Tweedale along with an operations officer attended.

West Mercia Police were also called to the scene of the fire.