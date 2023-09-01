Donate your foreign currency and save lives in Shropshire

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is asking residents in Shropshire to donate their unwanted foreign currency to its lifesaving cause.

Last year, supporters who donated foreign currency after returning from their summer holidays instead of exchanging it back to British Sterling helped raise £6,929 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s pre-hospital emergency service. This total helped make six lifesaving missions possible – two by air ambulance and four in the service’s critical care cars.

Cash4Coins is a firm dedicated to raising funds for charities by collecting foreign currency and exchanging it for British Sterling. It has worked in partnership with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for six years.

It is not just foreign currency that Cash4Coins converts, the company is also able to process old tender and turn it into donations to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving service.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, explained: “The pandemic really made an impact on the various ways that supporters could donate to us. Donations of foreign and old currency dropped due to lockdown measures, when many of us couldn’t travel abroad.

“Last year we saw donations of unused currency begin to increase as restrictions on travel lifted, and this year we hope even more of our generous supporters will donate to our pre-hospital emergency service by giving to our Cash4Coins scheme.

“By donating foreign currency that’s unused after a recent holiday or by giving old coins that may be rattling around the house, supporters can help make our daily lifesaving missions possible.”

Carol Spires, charity liaison manager for Cash4Coins, added: “Currency of any age can be donated through our collections, including all foreign coins and banknotes, old £1 coins, old British and Irish currency, pre-decimal coins and notes, pre-euro currency and of course, spare change.

“Any donation made goes directly to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to help fund its lifesaving, pre-hospital service.”

To help make lifesaving missions possible and raise vital funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, give your unwanted old and foreign coins now. Click here to find your nearest collection point.