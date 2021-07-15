Telford man in fundraising challenge for local boy

A Telford man is raising money for a local 9-year-old boy to aid his rehabilitation after he suffered a brain injury whilst receiving treatment for leukaemia when he was just 5-years-old.

Fundraising is taking place to help cover the costs of Liam’s physiotherapy sessions

John Evans from Priorslee is raising money for Liam’s physiotherapy sessions by walking up the Wrekin 31 times over 31 days and hosting a BBQ fundraising event at Lakeside Plant and Garden Centre this weekend (17/18 July).

Speaking of the fundraising John said: “I first heard about Liam whilst working with his Mum at Capgemini in Telford. There were regular cake bake sales and fundraising events, recently I was inspired to do more to help Liam and set a goal to raise £5,000 to help fund private physiotherapy sessions to help Liam reach his full potential.

- Advertisement -

“I have already reached the fundraising goal which is tremendous, it’s really heartwarming to see people supporting the cause and donating to help’s Liam. Money raised over the target will go on to help Liem even further in the year’s ahead.”

John’s 31 days of walking up the Wrekin 31 times began at the start of the month, this Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 July will see a barbecue at Lakeside Plant and Garden Centre and a cake sale each day between 10am – 4pm. There’s also a competition that will see a smart car filled with ballons and entrants guessing how many balloons are in the car. The prize is a 6 person pass at escape rooms Telford with entry for the competition just £2.

Liam had just turned five when he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s leukaemia in December 2016. During the chemotherapy, while neutropenic with no immune system, Liam contracted enterovirus in his spinal fluid which caused encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), resulting in a severe acquired brain injury.

Liam is now 9-years-old and has been in remission from leukaemia for 4 years. Unfortunately due to the brain injury, Liam is wheelchair dependant, non-verbal, tube fed and trying to relearn the skills he once had.

As the human brain isn’t fully developed until 25 years of age, the hope is that with the correct therapy input other parts of Liam’s brain will be able to learn to do the activities that the injured parts of the brain used to do.

John added: “Liam has come on so much in so many ways since he first suffered from the brain injury but there is still such a long way to go. Therapy on the NHS is very limited, therefore to help Liam with his rehabilitation and to reach his full potential private physiotherapy sessions are needed.”

“Anyone wishing to support the fundraising can come along to Lakeside Plant and Garden Centre this weekend or donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john-evans-5?utm_term=xANY7gpMx.”