Shrewsbury Steam Rally cancelled for second year

Committee members of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society have announced the cancellation of this year’s Shrewsbury Steam Rally.

Shrewsbury Steam Rally. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Edward Goddard, Chairman of the Society said: “After a long discussion about the options available to us, our organising committee and section secretaries have regrettably reached the decision that in the current situation, the safety of our exhibitors and visitors is of paramount importance. We feel our decision is a sensible thing to do in the circumstances.

“The decision is particularly difficult as this year is the Society’s 60th anniversary and we were really hoping to put on a celebration.

“Please reach out to us on our social channels and share your thoughts – we’re here for you. Follow us on Facebook too. We know Shropshire’s community will continue to support us, – and we will see you soon.

“Finally we would, however, like to take this opportunity to thank all our exhibitors and followers who had we have ‘gone ahead’ this year would have undoubtedly supported our event.

“We are really looking forward to enjoying what promises to be a spectacular Shrewsbury Steam Rally in 2022.”