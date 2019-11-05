10 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Home Entertainment

Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

By Shropshire Live

This month, the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will open its doors, allowing Museum visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects and the chance to speak with the teams who carry out this vital work.

The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum
The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

From 11-16 November visitors can get up close to the current conservation projects undertaken by the Museum’s team of Technicians, Apprentices and Volunteers during the annual Conservation Centre Open Week.  Highlights will include the newly restored Second World War Westland Lysander III (S.D.) fuselage, and the Handley Page Hampden fuselage, which is now nearing completion.  The Open Week in November will be the last opportunity for aviation fans to view both aircraft at Cosford before they move to the RAF Museum London for public display in the new year.  

The Lysander has now been restored to its form glory after undergoing three years of conservation work including a new fabric outer skin and complete repaint.  As the only surviving Special Duties variant of its type, the Lysander is now painted in No 161 Squadron Special Ops colour scheme, reflecting its service towards the end of the war in non-operational special transport services.

Nearing the end of almost 30 years of restoration, the Hampden is one of only three examples of the type remaining, recovered from a crash site in northern Russia in 1991.  The aircraft now has all four fuselage components fully assembled, attached and painted in its original 144 Squadron colour scheme and serial number. The Hampden restored at Cosford is the first complete fuselage section in the UK since the mid-1940s.

The Open Week is also an opportunity to see the Messerschmitt Me 410 in a stripped back condition with engines and internal structure fully visible for the first time.  The Me 410 was moved into the Conservation Centre earlier this year for a short-term restoration programme and is due to go back on display in the Museums War in the Air hangar before Christmas.

RAF Museum Conservation Centre Manager, Darren Priday said:

It’s hard to believe that the Open Week is upon us again.  For regular visitors, this will be the last chance to see the Hampden and Lysander before both head to our sister Museum in north London for public display.  New this year will be the chance for our visitors to see the Me 410 in more detail than would normally be possible when the aircraft is on display; the aircraft will go back on public display late November.  As always, a warm welcome awaits our visitors.

Repeat visitors will be able to view the on-going restoration of the Vickers Wellington.  One of two remaining Wellingtons, the aircraft at Cosford is the only complete example of its type.  Since its arrival at Cosford in June 2010, the Wellington has been stripped of its linen outer skin so that work to repair small amounts of corrosion to the geodetic framework could take place.  The wings are now free of corrosion and have been painted in a protective layer and the fuselage will soon undergo the same treatment.  Following this, the aircraft will then be re-covered in Irish linen, doped and painted in its Bomber Command colour scheme.

Members of the public who have followed the story of the world’s last surviving Dornier Do 17 will be able to get up close to the aircrafts forward fuselage and learn more about the project. Clear of the marine crustacean that has coated the aircraft for 73 years underwater, the fragile fuselage will be on display for visitors to view.  Previously destined for the RAF Museum’s London site, the aircraft will now remain at Cosford and will eventually go on display in a specially controlled environment to help preserve the remains of the sole surviving example and to best tell its remarkable story.  Fellow German aircraft LVG CVI, a two-seat reconnaissance and artillery spotting aircraft used during the First World War, built mainly of wood and fabric, will also be on display in a stripped back condition.

There will be much more than just aircraft on show during the annual open week.  The Range Safety Launch (RSL) 43ft boat, number 1667 is one of the centre’s longest running projects and demonstrates the diversity of the role played by the Royal Air Force in protecting our nation.  Most of the conservation work on RSL 1667 has been carried out by the Museum’s team of engineering Volunteers. 

The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day and admission is £6 per person (children under 16 are free and must be accompanied by an adult).  The Museum’s display hangars will open from 10.00am until 4.00pm and entry is free of charge.  For further information or to purchase tickets in advance visit: rafmuseum.org/cosford.

PLUS…in addition to the Open Week, visitors will also have the exciting opportunity to climb on board the Hawker Siddeley Nimrod R.1 XV249 during daily tours running throughout the open week.  Visit the Museum website for more details.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Fire crews at the scene of the incident on the A5. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cattle trapped in trailer after vehicle overturns on A5 at Felton Butler

A lorry carrying 36 cattle overturned at A5 Felton Butler Roundabout near Nesscliffe this morning.
Read Article
JATCC 433 - SLt Green, Flt Lt Bexon, Gp Capt Dargan, FS Brandford Fg Off Blenkinship. Rear Fg Off Boulton, Fg Off Myers

RAF Shawbury celebrates first joint graduation at the Defence College of Air and Space Operations

On Friday, a total of 33 Royal Air Force & Royal Navy personnel graduated from the Defence College of Air and Space Operations at RAF Shawbury.
Read Article

Healthwatch visit Dementia Care Homes across Shropshire

Healthwatch Shropshire have carried out a series of visits to care homes who provide dementia care across the county to learn more about the care they provide.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Grace Garbett battles for the puck against China during GB u18s bronze medal winning World Championships campaign

Garbett to play for GB U18 Women’s ice hockey team

Shropshire's Grace Garbett will head off to Scotland this week to compete for Great Britain u18 Women's ice hockey team in a Four Nations tournament.
Read Article

Match Report: Wycombe Wanderers 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town continue to await their first away league victory against Wycombe as they slip to a narrow defeat.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

Marches building grant scheme will create more than 260 jobs by 2025

A special programme to help small and medium sized businesses across the Marches to grow is on target to create more than 260 jobs, an independent report says.
Read Article

Unique online business launches in Shrewsbury and Telford

Today we live in a world where you can order almost anything straight to your door… but a Shrewsbury businessman has launched his 90-minute delivery service of brand new trainers.
Read Article
Aoife Brennan and Mel Arnold

Daring travel agent duo take to the skies for Hope House

A daring travel agent duo from Oswestry have gone sky high to raise more than £2,000 for a hospice charity which supports terminally-ill children and their families.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the images in the new book is of C. R. Birch & Son which was founded in 1909

Take a trip through Shrewsbury’s rich history and heritage with Lost Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a signing event for the latest book by well-known local historian and author, David Trumper.
Read Article
Pictured are some of the volunteers at the Hope House Awards Presentation

Hope House Children’s Hospice thanks long serving volunteers

Volunteers from across Shropshire are among the 114 incredible people who have just been presented with Long Service Awards by Hope House Children’s Hospices.
Read Article
Mark, Sally and Pippa White from Dorrington enjoy the Harry Potter themed event. Photo: Abi Boyle

Harry Potter magic descends on Shropshire

More than 100 people of all ages gathered together at a Shropshire hotel for a day of magic and wizardry at the weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

This month, the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the RAF Museum Cosford will open its doors, allowing Museum visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects.
Read Article
60163 'Tornado' climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.
Read Article
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Chris Brown, Junior Sous Chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge

Shropshire hotel launches its first full vegan menu

A Shropshire hotel has launched its first full vegan menu following the success of its first all-vegan wedding.
Read Article
Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
10 ° C
11.1 °
8.9 °
81 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP