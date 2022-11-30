High Street Heroes reccognised in run up to Small Business Saturday

Businesses who have had a positive impact on their local high street are being recognised in the run-up to Small Business Saturday on 3 December.

Sam Deakin, owner of Deakin Music in Dawley, receives his heroes award from councillors Ian Preece, Bob Wennington and Mayor Cllr Raj Mehta

Up to 30 High Street Heroes have been rewarded across towns in the borough of Telford and Wrekin including Dawley, Newport, Madeley, Ironbridge, Oakengates and Wellington.

Small Business Saturday takes place on the first Saturday in December and aims to drive home the importance of shopping local all year round.

Consumers who have shopped locally this year are encouraged to continue backing their local high street in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.

‘High Street Heroes’ encourage Telford residents and businesses to vote for the shop in their local high street which deserves most recognition.

Winners range from toy shops and convenience stores, to cafes, gift shops and pubs and restaurants across the borough.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme continues to support local businesses and retailers and since the initiative was launched across Telford and Wrekin in 2019, it has awarded businesses over £482,000 in start-up grants.

Councillors presented each business with a trophy and certificate to recognise their hard work and the difference they are making in their local high streets, together with the support they have each given to their local communities.

Sam Deakin, owner of Deakin Music in Dawley, said: “It’s fantastic that people have recognised the business in this way and what we are bringing to the high street.

“We opened on Dawley High Street in early 2020 and although it was challenging to start with during the pandemic the business has really started to take off now.

“We offer music lessons for all ages, including vocal, instrumental and acting sessions, and we’re pleased to be on the high street and at the centre of the Dawley community helping people to learn new music skills.”

Dan Sault, owner of Shropshire Lock and Key in Madeley, said: “It’s overwhelming and humbling to win this award and we’re really pleased to receive it.

“We have a loyal customer base here and we’ve taken on an apprentice to help us with an increased workload.

“It’s great to work closely with other local businesses as well because helping each other on the high street is what it’s all about.”

Jessica Chandra-Jones, owner of Jessica’s Salon in Oakengates, said: “I’ve been the owner here for 11 years now and this is a really proud moment. We’re thrilled to win the award and thanks to everyone who voted for us.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street said: “Small high street businesses are essential for the borough and their value to local communities is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council.

“We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as High Street Heroes, the positive impact they have had on their local high street and the efforts they are making to encourage people to shop local.

“These awards coincide with Small Business Saturday which is an opportunity to promote shopping locally but it’s not just about this day.

“Small businesses are for life, not just for Christmas. We encourage shoppers to continue to support local businesses wherever they can throughout the year.”

High Street Heroes winners are as follows:

Dawley

Dawley Supplies, Fabulous, Morgan Payne & Knightly, The Flying Fish, The Card Shop, Deakin Music

Newport

Sluice Juice, Newport Engravers, Wok ‘n’ Roll, Halo’s Beautique, Newport Enterprise Centre

Madeley

Tesco, Foresters Arms, Shropshire Lock and Key, No White Bits, Kebab King

Ironbridge

The Tea Emporium Ltd, Cleo’s of Ironbridge, The Little Christmas Shop of Ironbridge, Merrythought

Wellington

Beautiful Bargains, Boardroom Gaming Café, The Boot Micropub, Izzy’s Café & Restaurant, Wellington Cobbler

Oakengates

Business Retreat Boutique, Jessica’s Salon, The Outpost Café and Bar, Pamper Me Pretty