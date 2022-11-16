Reech strengthens growth plans with two key appointments

Shropshire full-service marketing agency, Reech, strengthens its growth plans with the appointment of Amelia Redge as Head of Marketing and Amy Flanagan as Head of Client Growth.

Amy Flanagan and Amelia Redge pictured with Rob Hughes

Working closely alongside Directors Rob Hughes (Managing Director) and Dena Evans (Creator Director), Amelia and Amy will be responsible for the continued growth of the agency, generating new business opportunities and expanding relationships with existing clients.

With a full-service offering spanning Branding, Design and Website Development, through to Digital Marketing, Content Creation Services and Marketing, Reech has ambitious growth targets for next year and beyond.

Amelia joins Reech from a senior marketing role within the technology sector and Amy comes with a wealth of experience in the construction industry. Both have held previous agency positions in marketing and business development.

Following Reech’s rebrand earlier this year, these key appointments mark a continued investment in Reech’s own sales and marketing strategy and its dedication to providing the best possible client experience.

Speaking about her new role, Amelia Redge said: “It couldn’t be a more exciting time to join Reech. With the new brand to develop, an expert team behind us and upcoming service launches in the pipeline, I am confident that Amy and I will work closely together to deliver tangible results for both the agency and our clients.”

Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, also commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Amelia and Amy as the newest members of the Reech team. The agency has expanded consistently year on year and both these appointments bring the strategic thinking and growth focus needed to continue on this exciting trajectory.”