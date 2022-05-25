IT Recruitment MD implements fresh strategic vision to foster technology transformation for SMEs

The new Managing Director of Shrewsbury-based Greenfield IT Recruitment (Greenfield) has set out to foster growth, implement a new strategic vision and offer new, bespoke services to clients.

Greenfield’s new Managing Director, Vicky Heard plans to create new jobs, implement a new strategic vision and offer new, bespoke services in the Shrewsbury area

Only six months into her new role, Vicky Heard has hit the ground running as she prepares to implement her vision to offer a bespoke service to existing SME clients, offering strategic vision and the implementation of technology transformation. Clients will be able to benefit from the strategic expertise of a senior IT / Digital Leader without committing to a permanent salary.



As well as this, Vicky is also set to grow the team at Greenfield as well as further developing the existing team. She plans to build a clear career path into the current structure, which will give Greenfield consultants the opportunity to build their own teams and specialise in various technologies.



Greenfield’s Co-Founder, Steve Moran said: “Promoting Vicky to the MD role was the easiest decision we have had to make really as she has demonstrated she has the skills and potential of a great leader.

“Vicky has been instrumental in the development and success of our organisation, personifies the culture at Greenfield and what we stand for a business – work hard, be nice and support your colleagues. We are looking forward to seeing Vicky’s vision and plans for the future come to life under her leadership.”

- Advertisement -

Greenfield Managing Director, Vicky Heard said: “Having started my career at Greenfield as a senior recruitment consultant, it’s been through the support of the team that I was able to progress into this new role of MD.

“I am enjoying taking a more strategic view of the business and am looking forward to taking Greenfield in a new direction, while continuing to partner with clients to offer a seamless recruitment process.”