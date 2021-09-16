14.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 16, 2021

EAS to host Technology Day with Digital Leaders

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist Endpoint Automation Services (EAS) is opening its Oswestry headquarters to host a Digital Technology Day with leaders from UiPath, Druid, and Xeretec.

Russell Lawrie, Commercial Director of Endpoint Automation Services
EAS works with industry experts, UiPath, as they are recognised as leaders in the RPA industry for their automation software and their RPA platform is the most widely used in the world.

The free in-person event is set to take place on Wednesday 3 November from 10 am- 4 pm at Acota House, Maes-Y-Clawd, Oswestry, SY10 8NN.

Russell Lawrie, Commercial Director at EAS said: “After more than 18 months without much interaction with our peers, clients, and colleagues, we are delighted to welcome people to our headquarters to spend the day exploring opportunities in automation.

“The Digital Technology Day will be about rethinking work processes from an end-to-end automation perspective and discovering novel ways of scaling, operating, and transformation, with a focus on the fully automated enterprise.”

EAS is extending an invitation to anyone working in technology and to those considering how to drive even greater operational efficiencies, improve productivity and reduce costs. The agenda will consist of guest speakers and workshops throughout the day including live demonstrations using Artificial Intelligence and ChatBots.  There will be a client story, articulating how you can start and scale your automation journey for maximum benefits. 

Phil Lewis, co-founder, and Director of EAS said: “This is an exciting time for RPA as more and more businesses look to improve process quality, speed, and productivity. Our free event is open to all industries and we urge you to come along; we know it is going to be a great event and there will be plenty of practical value, as well as free food, drinks, and an opportunity to network with your peers and experts.”

The event will be covid secure and all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the attendees and speakers.

To register visit: www.easuk.co.uk/events/digital-technology-day

