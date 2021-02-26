Work starts on new industrial scheme at Hortonwood

Building work has started on the construction of a new industrial/distribution warehouse at Hortonwood West Estate in Telford.

Liz Lowe and James West from Morris Property at the Paragon Point site in Telford

The project is the eighth building to be built by Morris Property at the popular site, a clear commitment to investment and growth in Telford.



Morris Property has already built around 250,000 ft² at Hortonwood West on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council and a number of private occupiers. Paragon Point is Morris Property’s second scheme within the locality, sitting alongside their investment at Hadley Park East.



This new development, known as Paragon Point, will provide 37,900 ft² of warehouse space capable of being split into two units of 17,900ft ²and 20,000 ft². The agents appointed to market the new opportunity on a leasehold or freehold basis, are industrial experts, Bulleys Bradbury.



Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property commented: “This is a great opportunity for buyers and tenants to grow their business at this prestigious business park which has excellent links to the M54. The buildings are being constructed to a ‘shell’ finish so occupiers have a blank canvas to work with, ensuring the internal configuration reflects their specific operational requirements.”



James West, COO of Morris Property added: “We are delighted to be at Hortonwood West yet again, breaking ground for another ambitious development in Telford. This growing industrial park continues to flourish, creating jobs for local people and providing a boost for the Telford economy.”

