Howmet Fastening Systems provides emergency meals﻿

Recognizing the tremendous impact that COVID-19 has placed on families, Howmet Fastening Systems (HFS) Telford, has donated £20,000 to Telford Crisis Support (TCS) through its annual Howmet Aerospace Foundation (HAF) funding.

Howmet Fastening Systems has supported Telford Crisis Support – a food bank that supports people in need in the Telford area.

TCS, which is a food bank that supports people in need in the Telford area, has seen an increase in requests for emergency food parcels since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We appreciate the generosity of Howmet Fastening Systems in helping TCS make individual and family lives better in this time of financial hardship,” said Teresa Roe, fundraiser. “We estimate that Howmet’s donation will enable approximately 10,500 additional meals to be distributed in the Telford & Wrekin area.”

HAF promotes equitable access and excellence in STEM and engineering education, and in training of the skilled trades. While the Foundation is funded and operated independently from Howmet, there is a strong connection between the Foundation’s mission and the values of the Company and its employees. This year, HAF allocated specific funds to support the local communities where the Company operates in their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

During 2019, TCS provided 50,000 meals through emergency food parcels. TCS has recently expanded its services by creating a baby and toddler bank to provide families with “Moses baskets” filled with baby essentials and clothes for children up to the age of 5 years.

“People in need should not go without the basic essentials to keep themselves and their families sheltered, fed, clean, clothed, warm and healthy,” said Jonathan Craven, Operations Director for HFS. “Together with TCS we can make a difference in the community.”

Roe couldn’t agree more. “This is a significant amount in the Telford area and due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, and as we enter the winter months, the donation and support will be greatly appreciated by those in need,” she said.

