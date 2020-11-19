World first for AO Recycling’s reuse facility in Telford

AO Recycling has announced that its Telford reuse facility is the first in the world to be certified to a new standard for turning waste electricals into reusable appliances.

Following a successful audit by Really Green Credentials, the facility has achieved the EN 50614 – Preparing for Re-use Standard, with its industry-leading practices officially recognised for the first time.

The news was revealed yesterday at the International E-Waste World virtual summit, as part of a panel discussion with Really Green Credentials’ Julie-Ann Adams on using reuse to fight the electrical waste crisis.

Alongside recycling over 700,000 fridges every year, the team at AO Recycling skilfully repair and refurbish appliances to give them a new lease of life. Refurbished washing machines, fridges, tumble driers and more are sold on via trade or outlet shops.

Robert Sant, MD of AO Recycling, said: “I’m so proud that our reuse facility has received the recognition it deserves. The team have always refurbished electricals to the highest standard but it’s encouraging to see our best practice officially recognised in the industry. I couldn’t be happier with the results of the audit and it’s a real step forward for the reuse department.”

The AO Recycling plant was successfully audited by Really Green Credentials in 2018, where the fridge recycling facilities were also certified to the highest standard for WEEE disposal.

