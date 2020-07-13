17.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 13, 2020
Home Business

Shrewsbury retail park fully let as new store opens

By Shropshire Live Business

Despite the current challenges for the retail sector, Morris Property is bucking the trend after closing a deal to let the last three units at their Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property (centre in floral dress) with the Outlet X team and shoppers
Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property (centre in floral dress) with the Outlet X team and shoppers

Outlex X, who sell high street furniture brands with savings of up to 80%, welcomed hundreds of shoppers when it opened for the first time on Friday morning. They announced their relocation plans just last month having relocated to Arrow Point. The popular discount furniture store made the move from Market Drayton and with customers travelling far and wide for a deal, they are very positive about the future.

Greg Robson, Director at UCP, said: “The turnout for our opening has been fantastic and we’re so grateful to our loyal customers. It has been a testing time for everyone and we hope to inspire others in the retail sector with this move and work hard to keep customers visiting stores safely.”

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said “To be emerging from lockdown with Arrow Point fully let is the shining beacon of hope that the retail sector needs. Outlet X’s offering complements the wealth of brands already here and   we are confident that footfall will continue to rise over the coming months.

“While the online market continues to grow, you really cannot beat visiting a store and now more than ever, we need to support our local shopkeepers and traders.”

The letting of the three units was arranged by David Walton of Harris Lamb, sole agent for Arrow Point. Located just two miles from Shrewsbury town centre, Arrow Point Retail Park is host to a number of well-known names including Tile Choice, Poundstretcher, Charlies Stores, Shropshire Carpets and British Heart Foundation. The retail park recently had a facelift with several units benefiting from new facades and signage.

Campaigns and initiatives are taking place around the country to support the retail industry as it starts to get back on its feet. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) are actively supporting the industry with their ‘Driving Change’ campaign, pushing for positive change and using their expertise and influence to create an economic and policy environment that enables retail businesses to thrive and consumers to benefit.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Telford taxi driver injured in attack

Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was assaulted in Telford on Sunday 5 July.
Read Article
Betty Green celebrated her 101st birthday at Greenfields care home in Whitchurch

Birthday wish comes true for 101-year-old Betty

A Shropshire care home resident has had her 101st birthday wish come true after staff rallied round to give her a new hairdo.
Read Article

Two arrested after man injured following disorder in Wellington

Police have arrested two men after a disorder involving a group of people left a man injured in Wellington.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Oakley James from Redhill one of the tennis contest, winners

Winners of Shropshire’s ‘virtual’ school games are revealed

The winners of Shropshire’s first ever ‘virtual’ primary school games have been revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property (centre in floral dress) with the Outlet X team and shoppers

Shrewsbury retail park fully let as new store opens

Morris Property is bucking the trend after closing a deal to let the last three units at their Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Marketing Assistant at Bespoke Computing Ltd Bethany Mullen, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd Chris Pallett, Senior Support Engineer at Bespoke Computing Ltd Matthew Parrott

Shropshire IT firm provides free support for local businesses

Shropshire IT Solutions Firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, has decided to expand to help other businesses grow during this difficult time.
Read Article
Michelle Hartshorn has taken up a new role as an Associate in FBC Manby Bowdler’s Catastrophic Injury Team

New face brings vast experience to FBC Manby Bowdler

A specialist lawyer with more than 25 years’ experience handling clinical negligence and personal injury cases has joined Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17.5 ° C
18 °
16.7 °
82 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Mon
17 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
22 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP