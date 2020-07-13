Shrewsbury retail park fully let as new store opens

Despite the current challenges for the retail sector, Morris Property is bucking the trend after closing a deal to let the last three units at their Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property (centre in floral dress) with the Outlet X team and shoppers

Outlex X, who sell high street furniture brands with savings of up to 80%, welcomed hundreds of shoppers when it opened for the first time on Friday morning. They announced their relocation plans just last month having relocated to Arrow Point. The popular discount furniture store made the move from Market Drayton and with customers travelling far and wide for a deal, they are very positive about the future.

Greg Robson, Director at UCP, said: “The turnout for our opening has been fantastic and we’re so grateful to our loyal customers. It has been a testing time for everyone and we hope to inspire others in the retail sector with this move and work hard to keep customers visiting stores safely.”

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said “To be emerging from lockdown with Arrow Point fully let is the shining beacon of hope that the retail sector needs. Outlet X’s offering complements the wealth of brands already here and we are confident that footfall will continue to rise over the coming months.

“While the online market continues to grow, you really cannot beat visiting a store and now more than ever, we need to support our local shopkeepers and traders.”

The letting of the three units was arranged by David Walton of Harris Lamb, sole agent for Arrow Point. Located just two miles from Shrewsbury town centre, Arrow Point Retail Park is host to a number of well-known names including Tile Choice, Poundstretcher, Charlies Stores, Shropshire Carpets and British Heart Foundation. The retail park recently had a facelift with several units benefiting from new facades and signage.

Campaigns and initiatives are taking place around the country to support the retail industry as it starts to get back on its feet. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) are actively supporting the industry with their ‘Driving Change’ campaign, pushing for positive change and using their expertise and influence to create an economic and policy environment that enables retail businesses to thrive and consumers to benefit.

