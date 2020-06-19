Law firm appointed to partner the Child Brain Injury Trust

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has been appointed to work with national charity the Child Brain Injury Trust (CBIT) – helping its vital work supporting the families of children with acquired brain injuries.

Susan Todhunter, FBC Manby Bowdler partner

The firm has become part of the charity’s Legal Support Service panel covering the East Midlands, specifically Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

FBC Manby Bowdler partner Susan Todhunter, who is leading the partnership, said she was delighted to be able to support the charity, which was established in 1991.

The award-winning practice will offer legal support and independent advice to families of children with acquired brain injuries and also throw its weight behind CBIT’s fundraising campaigns.

“We are very proud to have been appointed to work in partnership with CBIT which does so much fantastic work to help families and children affected by brain injury” Susan said.

“It is absolutely essential that help and support is available from as early as possible so that children get the rehabilitation opportunities they deserve to achieve the best outcome they deserve. It is also important that children and their families are encouraged and enabled to have the best possible quality of life.

“CBIT has been providing charitable services for 30 years and it is an honour to work with them.

“We also look forward to being able to help raise much-needed funds for the charity.”

The Child Brain Injury Trust is now the leading voluntary sector organisation providing emotional and practical support, information and learning opportunities for families and professionals affected by childhood acquired brain injury in the UK.

Lisa Turan, chief executive of the Child Brain Injury Trust, said: “I am delighted to welcome FBC Manby Bowdler to our Legal Support Service (LSS). We established the LSS in 2015, to ensure that families had appropriate and expert access to justice. We are excited to work with them and are looking forward to a successful partnership, making a difference for families affected by acquired brain injury.”

