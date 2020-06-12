Shropshire Chamber of Commerce launches new finance finder tool

A new business funding matching tool looking to revolutionise access to finance for businesses in Shropshire has gone live with Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

The new Chamber Finance Finder will allow member businesses fast and simple access to all funding options across loans, equity and grants – simplifying, speeding up and streamlining the application process for them.

Businesses are struggling to access the finance they need, so Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is utilising financial technology to provide access to both government and non-government funding options via a new partnership with Swoop Funding, supported by the British Chambers of Commerce.

In addition to access to funding tailored for their specific business needs, members will also enjoy other exclusive benefits such as a dedicated Chamber Finance Finder hotline providing guidance to businesses’ funding queries, plus a free financial health check, as well as finance alerts and updates.

Richard Sheehan, CEO, Shropshire Chamber, said: “With cash flow a key concern for many businesses in Shropshire, it’s essential firms can access the support they need. By ensuring all firms have fast and simple access to finance we can safeguard the businesses that have built our community. We’re delighted to be offering the Chamber Finance Finder to make this happen.”

With the latest figures from Swoop showing fewer than 50% of businesses are accessing the loans needed, it is essential that organisations such as the Chamber of Commerce addresses the challenges in the process. This new tool, powered by one of UK’s most admired fintechs, Swoop Funding, matches businesses with funding from over 1,000 providers.

Adam Marshall, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, commented: “Business communities are facing unprecedented challenges, and access to finance remains a pressing issue for so many firms. The Chamber Finance Finder will help companies the length and breadth of the UK find finance options that will help them restart, rebuild and renew their operations. We’re delighted to support the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce in launching this initiative.”

The Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chamber Finance Finder can be viewed online

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...