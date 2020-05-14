14 C
Lifting of restrictions on residential sales and lettings welcomed

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire sales and lettings agents Samuel Wood has welcomed the lifting of restrictions on residential sales and lettings, while warning that it and all associated businesses must continue to adhere to strict safety rules to protect staff and the wider public.

Russell Griffin, co-Director of Shropshire sales and lettings firm Samuel Wood is the Midlands Regional Executive on the Propertymark NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Advisory board

Co-Director of the firm, Russell Griffin, is the Midlands Regional Executive on the Propertymark NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Advisory board.

The board, which works with Government to help shape legislation and advise on best practice across the sector, is the UK’s leading professional body for estate agents, promoting the highest standards in the sector.

Following the move by Government under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020, to allow the sector to return to work, the firm is now working hard with all its employees and stakeholders to safely return to work.

Mr Griffin said: “This is a pivotal development for businesses who are concerned about their survival and we anticipate that Government will provide further guidance as to safety arrangements as soon as possible to ensure that agents, their clients and local communities can conduct business safely.

“Propertymark, on which I am the advisor for the Midlands, has been working with Government to support the development of guidance and we have been stressing the vital role that the industry plays in the UK’s economy. This development will allow consumers and the industry to take the next steps in letting, renting, buying and selling properties again. I am sure it will provide some welcome news to many people who have been essentially stuck in a chain and unsure whether their move or sale will go ahead.

“The new regulations provide clarity to agents allowing them to deal with pent up demand from consumers. It’s also a step towards reinvigorating the housing market and will be a boost to the economy.

“We must stress, that safety remains absolutely paramount and we urge everyone to ensure that they follow up to date Government guidelines closely to protect themselves and others.”

Removals companies have also been working with key stakeholders such as the British Association of Removals and conveyancing bodies including The Law Society to ensure that the sector has the support that it needs to progress chains that have been paused and to build consumer confidence in order to feed supply.

Mr Griffin said: “There is still a long road ahead as the country tentatively emerges from lockdown. The PM said different parts of the country were “experiencing the pandemic at different rates” and the Government should be “flexible in its response”.

“He outlined that the threat of a second spike is still very real and that we must all play our part in containing the risks posed by the virus.”

Russell Griffin, co-Director of Shropshire sales and lettings firm Samuel Wood is the Midlands Regional Executive on the Propertymark NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Advisory board

