Shropshire will writer celebrates 20 years

A Shropshire company specialising in will writing, trusts and probate services has celebrated 20 years in business.

Will Makers of the Midlands founder David Raybould

Will Makers of the Midlands founder David Raybould today said he wanted to use the milestone to raise awareness of the problems encountered by not making a will.

The Telford-based company is an industry leader in will writing, Lasting Powers of Attorney, Home Protection Schemes, trusts and probate services, pre-paid funeral plans and document storage, and has enjoyed continued growth over the last 20 years.

“The company has gone from strength to strength and been extremely successful. Our goal is always to provide the best possible advice across a range of services alongside qualified and associated support and guidance,” said Mr Raybould.

“A lot has changed since we launched but the importance of making a will remains as strong today as ever – perhaps even more so with the many lifestyle changes associated with living in the 21st Century, so it’s imperative people have their final wishes honoured in the way they want.

“I have seen an increase in enquiries during recent weeks for obvious reasons and many of them have said they wished they had got these matters sorted prior to now.

“Some 60% of people in the UK have not made a will, with many thinking there is no reason to do so or that they simply are not wealthy enough for it to be a consideration. But no will can lead to all sorts of difficulties.

“Many people are unaware, for example, that a marriage revokes an existing will and that any subsequent marriage could result in children from the first marriage along with any other intended beneficiaries missing out on an inheritance.”

Mr Raybould said “blended families” had caused particular problems for people.

“During the last 20 years I have seen a rise in the number of blended families – a couple who have children together and who also have children from a previous relationship – to the point where this has become the largest part of our client base. One can easily imagine the complications raised by these circumstances.

“There are also legal and very great personal issues that can arise when a will has not been made by people living together rather than being married. There is often an assumption that a partner would automatically inherit but this isn’t so unless a will to that effect has been drawn up. There have been numerous cases where a partner has seen their lives radically altered as a result of no will.

“The need for protection of assets has grown over the years thanks to people living longer and I would estimate 25% of my time is now taken up in dealing with the administration of estates.

“I have also seen a growth in the number of dementia cases, meaning it’s vital to put plans in place through a will and Lasting Powers of Attorney which will ensure your wishes are carried out as and when the need arises.

“It’s usually women who organise the making of a will but there are still far too many people who don’t think about it, don’t want to think about it, feel a will is not necessary or say it’s something they will look at in the future.

“I would always advise people to make a will as soon as possible as no one knows what the future holds.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...