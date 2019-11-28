Aviation training executives are impressed by college facilities

Senior executives from Pennant International Limited visited Telford College to meet the first intake of aviation engineering students.

Phil Walker and John Ponsonby with Graham Guest, Janet Stephens, and Robert Lees

Chief executive Phil Walker, and John Ponsonby who chairs the Aviation Skills Partnership (ASP), were given a tour of the college’s Haybridge campus.

Principal Graham Guest, and deputy principal Janet Stephens, led the guests around the college’s virtual and augmented reality suite, before introducing them to aviation engineering students and staff.

Telford College is running the only aviation engineering courses in the Midlands, in collaboration with a number of organisations including RAF Cosford, the ASP, and Pennant International.

Mr Guest said: “Pennant International are a key partner in our aviation project, and will be taking the lead on the aviation academy as it continues to take shape in the coming months.

“Philip and John met with both students and staff and said they were impressed by the college facilities.”

He added: “The need for a new approach to aviation skills has grown out of a realisation that the aviation industry in the UK is facing strong growth, both in a civil and defence capacity.

“We need to develop talent for a growing industry by engaging individuals, businesses, trainers, educators, and government to ensure people with the right skills are available for the right jobs.”

Pennant International Limited was established over 60 years ago and operates worldwide, with offices in Europe, North America and Australasia.

The group exports its range of technical training solutions around the world to train the next generation of engineers in defence and regulated civilian sectors.

It is estimated that, across Europe alone, around 132,000 new aviation technicians will be needed between now and the year 2037 to work on the maintenance of aircraft.

Former RAF Cosford instructor Robert Lees, who is leading the Telford College aviation engineering courses, said: “Some people might think this is a niche sector to be in, and that you have to live near an airport.

“But for every aircraft that is flying, there are hundreds of companies that need to be properly staffed, to keep them in the air.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...