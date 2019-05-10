11 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 10, 2019
Home Business

LEP launches plan to create more than 58,000 new jobs by 2038

By Shropshire Live Business

More than 58,000 new jobs will be created across the Marches – and the economy grow by £8.7billion – under an ambitious new 20-year blueprint for success.

LEP vice-chair and chair of Telford Business Board Paul Hinkins, LEP director Gill Hamer and Chairman of the Marches LEP Graham Wynn OBE at the launch
LEP vice-chair and chair of Telford Business Board Paul Hinkins, LEP director Gill Hamer and Chairman of the Marches LEP Graham Wynn OBE at the launch

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership says an extra 5,200 new businesses will launch and 54,000 new homes be built as the region’s economy grows to £23.8 billion by 2038.

The LEP – tasked with driving economic growth across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin – outlines the plans in its new Strategic Economic Plan (SEP).

The SEP was launched at an event at the House of Commons this afternoon attended by Secretary of State Chris Grayling MP and the region’s MPs, Midlands’ Engine chairman Sir John Peace as well as business leaders and local authority partner representatives.

The plan says the region has the potential by 2038 to:

  • Create 58,700 new jobs and grow the economy to £23.8 billion
  • Raise the population to 807,500 from 684,300 and build 54,400 new homes
  • Be in the top 25 per cent for life satisfaction nationally
  • Increase productivity per head to £29,425 from £21,178

The plan also sets ambitious targets for the shorter term including:

  • Creating 1,000 new jobs in the low carbon sector by 2030
  • Reducing 1990 carbon emissions by 57 per cent by 2032
  • Lowering fuel poverty to below 10 per cent by 2030
  • Moving to 50 per cent renewable electricity generation by 2030

Graham Wynn, chairman of the Marches LEP, said the plan had been published after consultation with hundreds of businesses, local authorities, and educational and development partners.

“This document sets out a clear vision and set of priorities which harness the distinctive business strengths and assets which will drive this region’s economic growth and further success,” he said.

“Our ambition for the future is built on a track record of success including securing over £195m of investment for the region with our partners over the past four years. As the global economy continues to change we are making sure we are ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“This plan will help ensure that the Marches is well-placed to make the most of those opportunities, developing a thriving, innovative and entrepreneurial economy which delivers high-value jobs and an outstanding quality of life for those who live here.”

The SEP details how the region’s core economic sectors of advanced manufacturing, food and drink, and business and professional services will continue to play a key role in the economy.

But it adds that emerging sectors such as environmental technology, cyber security, agri-tech and innovative health and social care offer huge potential for growth.

And it says that the LEP will help companies pioneer innovation, with the creation of a new regional automation task force, partnerships with the health sector to trial new health and social care technologies, an emphasis on cyber security and the development of new incubator, accelerator and grow-on space to foster cutting-edge companies.

The LEP will also work alongside business and education providers to ensure that skills training reflects the needs of the modern workplace and helps everyone reach their full potential, the SEP says.

Mr Wynn said the LEP was now developing a Local Industrial Strategy to build on the plan and ensure the region achieved a balance between a growing, highly-skilled population which needed more homes and the region’s outstanding natural environment.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.

Featured Articles

1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article

News

- Advertisement -

News

Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader appoints new cabinet

The Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has appointed his Administration’s new cabinet following last week’s council elections.
Read Article

Firefighters rescue person from flat fire in Telford

Firefighters rescued one person from a fire at a second floor flat in Telford overnight.
Read Article
The Stew in Frankwell. Photo: Google Street View

Go-ahead for transformation of Shrewsbury’s Stew building welcomed

The architect behind a scheme to breathe new life into The Stew in Shrewsbury has welcomed the decision to give the scheme the go-ahead following a lengthy planning process.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Tennis Shropshire will be inviting youngsters to try tennis at the Shropshire Kids Festival in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park this weekend

Tennis Shropshire taking part in Shropshire Kids Festival this weekend

Tennis Shropshire will be inviting youngsters to give tennis a go at the popular Shropshire Kids Festival this weekend.
Read Article
Bradley Day has joined Telford Tigers for the new season. Photo: Sheffield Steelers

Telford Tigers reveal second summer signing

Telford Tigers 1 have revealed 24-year-old English netminder Bradley Day as their second summer signing for the 2019/20 season.
Read Article
Worcestershire cricketer Dillon Pennington and Julian Lloyd, the managing director of ProVQ

Rising cricket star Dillon Pennington handed sponsorship boost by Shropshire apprenticeship company

A rising cricket star from Shropshire has received the backing of a county apprenticeship company to help him continue to impress.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

LEP vice-chair and chair of Telford Business Board Paul Hinkins, LEP director Gill Hamer and Chairman of the Marches LEP Graham Wynn OBE at the launch

LEP launches plan to create more than 58,000 new jobs by 2038

More than 58,000 new jobs will be created across the Marches – and the economy grow by £8.7billion – under an ambitious new 20-year blueprint for success.
Read Article
Telford-based Hitherbest Sheet Metal Fabrications has been supported by the Manufacturing Growth Programme

£11.8m business support boost to unlock the potential of Shropshire’s SME manufacturers

Small to medium-sized (SME) manufacturers in Shropshire can start taking advantage of an £11.8million business support boost from today.
Read Article
Robyn Berry, Marketing Manager at Häfele

Ironbridge Interiors nominated for national kitchen award

Local kitchen manufacturer and showroom Ironbridge Interiors has been nominated for a prestigious national trade award.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article
Hall conservation cleaning volunteers Ann and Chris

Spring cleaning takes place on a grand scale at Morville Hall

Visitors to Morville Hall, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, will see what it takes to spring clean on a grand scale, when doors open this Friday and Saturday 10 and 11 May.
Read Article
Blankets of bluebells in Dudmaston’s Dingle. Photo: John Melhuish

Blooming good year for bluebells at Dudmaston

The blankets of bluebells at Dudmaston, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, are thriving this year thanks to a programme of sensitive woodland management.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Megan Keaveny is set to perform on the West End stage

West End Calls for Moreton Hall Student

Moreton Hall student Megan Keaveny is set to perform on the West End stage having been successful in the prestigious West End Calling competition.
Read Article
The production featured not one, but three cars including an authentic Chitty

Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Theatre Severn

Claire Dunn reviews Mad Cow Productions performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang which recently took place at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn.
Read Article
The Ronaldos will feature on the Morris’s stage at the eighth annual Shrewsbury River Festival

Ronaldos to play at Shrewsbury River Festival

The organisers of the eighth annual Shrewsbury River Festival have announced that well-renowned local band, The Ronaldos, are to play at this year’s event in June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival 2019 is to be held at the Whitchurch Civic Centre on the 18 and 19 May and is free to attend

Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival to hold Producer Awards

Whitchurch Food and Drink Festival will be holding its annual Producer Awards, which exhibitors and local food businesses are being encouraged to enter.
Read Article
An interior view of the new Mediterranean restaurant which is opening in Shrewsbury

New Mediterranean Restaurant to open in Shrewsbury

A brand new Mediterranean fine dining restaurant is launching in Shrewsbury with a team of international chefs behind it.
Read Article
Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Read Article
Load more

Featured Articles

- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
11 ° C
14.4 °
7.2 °
76 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP