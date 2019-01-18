Morris Property chosen to deliver new Oswestry HQ for Aico

Morris Property, has been chosen to deliver the landmark new UK headquarters and distribution centre for growing national company Aico Ltd.

Aico, a market leader in domestic fire and carbon monoxide (CO) detection, plans to move to the six-acre site off Maesbury Road, Oswestry, and increase its workforce by ten to fifteen per cent. It has outgrown its base at the nearby Mile End Business Park and expects to increase its annual turnover to £150m within the next five years.

Morris Property started ground work on the new site last month and is due to complete the project in late September 2019. It will construct the three-storey building to include offices, a training centre, auditorium and warehouse, with a glass lift within a feature atrium area. Car parking and extensive landscaping will also be provided.

Neal Hooper, Managing Director of Aico, said: “It is our first purpose-built HQ and a significant investment. It will be a statement building and one of the biggest developments in North Shropshire. We awarded the contract to Morris Property because it offered good value for money and because of its fantastic reputation.

“Like ourselves it has been established in Shropshire for many years. It was important that we involved Shropshire companies in the project to keep the work within the county.”

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager, at Morris Property, said: “We’re excited about this major project and delighted that Aico chose us to build its new home.

“We’re looking forward to giving the client an impressive HQ to be proud of. We are known for our quality work, for delivering on time and on budget, and for our partnership approach to the projects we take on.”

