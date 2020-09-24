Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.

Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

The Walnut, which only opened its doors in Tan Bank last year, has just been named as ‘Best Upscale Restaurant and Bar’ in Shropshire in the fifth annual awards hosted by magazine Lux Life.

The restaurant also beat off competition from throughout the country to take the ‘Food and Drink Community Crisis Intervention Award 2020’.

Karen Lee, who owns The Walnut, said she was absolutely delighted to receive the honours.

“The team here is thrilled to be recognised by these prestigious awards. After we were nominated we were added to a shortlist and became the subject of a rigorous vetting procedure, with the extensive research and judging process being driven by the skills and services on offer here.

“We had to demonstrate expertise in our field, dedication to customer service and a commitment to promoting excellence.”

She said that they had received the community crisis intervention award because of their efforts during the lockdown.

“As soon as lockdown kicked in we rapidly diversified to not only ensure the business remained relevant and viable, but to assist those less fortunate who were struggling to get food boxes and hot meals delivered to their homes.

“We have survived and are now looking to diversify and open more businesses in Wellington very soon.”

Sally Themans of Love Wellington congratulated the restaurant on receiving the brace of top awards.

She said: “Since opening last year, Karen and her team at the Walnut have worked tirelessly to deliver an exceptional service with a high quality food offering to the people of Wellington and beyond.

“When the Covid-19 lockdown arrived they turned their attention to aiding the community and threw themselves into delivering food boxes to people having to shield and provided delicious takeaway food to those missing eating out.”

The Walnut was assisted by Telford and Wrekin Council’s ‘Pride in Your High Street’ fund which supports new businesses opening in local town centres.