Summer of Late Night Events planned for Wellington Market

Wellington Market has announced a new action-packed programme of late night events starting in June.

Nadeen from Caribbean food business ‘Jamaica No Problem Mon’ at a previous Wellington Market late night event. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Late night events have been a popular feature of the Market’s calendar for a number of years after initially being funded by Telford & Wrekin Council.

They have featured a variety of popular music and entertainment acts – attracting locals as well as many out of area visitors.

The Council is again supporting these events and will look to build on this achievement bringing benefits to market traders, local businesses and residents in Wellington.

The new Wellington Market late night events will be held on Saturday 29 June, Saturday 27 July, Saturday 31 August and Saturday 28 September 2024 with further events to be announced in due course.

The Market will work with Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council and traders to deliver an attractive entertainment programme during the late nights.

A full list of live acts and bands for all the events will be published shortly.

Telford & Wrekin Council purchased the historic Wellington Market in 2023, after successfully securing Capital Regeneration Programme funding, late last year.

The purchase of the market is the first step in an £8.3 million investment to improve it after years of under investment.

First steps have seen immediate investment and work to improve the Heating and Fire Safety systems in the Market.

The Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme has also breathed new life into the market, creating an outdoor pop-up market, an entertainment area, and an internal food court – to shape the future of Wellington’s retail, leisure, and entertainment offering.

Since the Pride in Our High Street programme was launched in 2018, 80 grants have been awarded to businesses in Wellington.

The funding has helped businesses open on the high street, test their business idea out as a high street venture, improve their shop frontages, help them to reduce costs by becoming more environmentally sustainable and become more digitally savvy.

Since 2021, the council has also supported nine food start-up businesses to open within Wellington Market, which led to the market food court being established which has proved to be very popular.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “It is great news that Wellington Market late night events are starting once again.

“The Council has had to make significant investment in immediate improvements like the heating system and fire safety systems but this demonstrates an absolute commitment to ensure the Market is improved for generations to come.

“It will be great to see the late nights events open again and the town buzzing as a result.

“This is all part of our vision to boost Wellington’s retail, leisure and entertainment offering and drive more footfall to the town.”