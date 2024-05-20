15.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Council launches new business growth enabler programme

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford and Wrekin Council’s, Invest Telford Team has launched a new scheme designed to help local businesses to analyse their business performance and develop a growth strategy considering opportunities and solutions to barriers they may face developing their business.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s, Invest Telford Team has launched a new scheme designed to help local businesses. Photo: Telford & Wrekinn Council.
Telford and Wrekin Council’s, Invest Telford Team has launched a new scheme designed to help local businesses. Photo: Telford & Wrekinn Council.

The initiative, which will be delivered by business growth specialist Good2Great, will help local companies better understand their business and develop plans to realise improve performance and return.  Funded as part of the Council’s £5.8million UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation this project alone is set to help 100 companies in Telford and Wrekin to improve, develop and grow. 

The ‘Business Growth Enabler’ programme will run over the next 12 months as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to nurturing and developing local businesses delivering new jobs and growing the economy.

- Advertisement -

“This is an exciting new scheme which will provide free assistance to established business people in all sectors,” explained Johnny Themans of Good2Great.

“The programme will help companies identify opportunities for expansion and overcome any possible barriers, helping them to better understand their business and develop plans for significant improvement across all areas.

“Participants will have access to industry-leading analysis tools that will look at the business from several perspectives such as strategy, marketing and sales, finance, operations, sustainability etc, all backed up by tailored support from our experienced coaches throughout the programme.

“It’s been a tough and confusing few years for businesses, but it is encouraging that local companies remain ambitious to grow and succeed. Having valuable insight will enable them to do just that”.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services) said:

“This initiative marks a crucial step in our commitment to supporting local businesses and helping them provide more job opportunities for residents and investment to support our growing Borough. Telford and Wrekin is great place to live, work and do business and it’s by supporting businesses to grow that we can maintain that for many generations to come. With this fully funded support, we aim to empower businesses to overcome challenges and seize opportunities for growth.”

To find out how this fully funded support can help your business visit, good-2-great-8499938.hs-sites.com/twbusinessgrowth.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP