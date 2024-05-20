Council launches new business growth enabler programme

Telford and Wrekin Council’s, Invest Telford Team has launched a new scheme designed to help local businesses to analyse their business performance and develop a growth strategy considering opportunities and solutions to barriers they may face developing their business.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s, Invest Telford Team has launched a new scheme designed to help local businesses. Photo: Telford & Wrekinn Council.

The initiative, which will be delivered by business growth specialist Good2Great, will help local companies better understand their business and develop plans to realise improve performance and return. Funded as part of the Council’s £5.8million UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation this project alone is set to help 100 companies in Telford and Wrekin to improve, develop and grow.

The ‘Business Growth Enabler’ programme will run over the next 12 months as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to nurturing and developing local businesses delivering new jobs and growing the economy.

“This is an exciting new scheme which will provide free assistance to established business people in all sectors,” explained Johnny Themans of Good2Great.

“The programme will help companies identify opportunities for expansion and overcome any possible barriers, helping them to better understand their business and develop plans for significant improvement across all areas.

“Participants will have access to industry-leading analysis tools that will look at the business from several perspectives such as strategy, marketing and sales, finance, operations, sustainability etc, all backed up by tailored support from our experienced coaches throughout the programme.

“It’s been a tough and confusing few years for businesses, but it is encouraging that local companies remain ambitious to grow and succeed. Having valuable insight will enable them to do just that”.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services) said:

“This initiative marks a crucial step in our commitment to supporting local businesses and helping them provide more job opportunities for residents and investment to support our growing Borough. Telford and Wrekin is great place to live, work and do business and it’s by supporting businesses to grow that we can maintain that for many generations to come. With this fully funded support, we aim to empower businesses to overcome challenges and seize opportunities for growth.”

To find out how this fully funded support can help your business visit, good-2-great-8499938.hs-sites.com/twbusinessgrowth.