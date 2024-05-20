15.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Lilleshall’s green progress celebrated with bronze accreditation

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Lilleshall House & Gardens has been awarded a Green Meetings Bronze Award by sustainability organisation Green Tourism, recognising the venue’s commitment to a more environmentally friendly future.

Lilleshall House & Gardens
Lilleshall House & Gardens

Green Meetings accreditations are awarded to tourism businesses, which are actively working to become more sustainable. Around 700 venues and hotels in the UK are currently using the scheme, including the QEII Centre, Manchester International Conference Centre and the Olympia London.

The Green Meetings assessment covers three key areas: People, Planet and Places, with venues marked against each of the criteria.

- Advertisement -

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Contract Manager at Lilleshall said:

“We’re delighted to have achieved our Bronze Award accreditation, but this is just the starting point for Lilleshall – we’re already looking at ways we can improve for next year’s assessment, using the detailed guidance provided by the team at Green Tourism.

“It’s absolutely vital that venues like Lilleshall remain focused on sustainability. We owe it to the customers who choose our facility for their conferences, team meetings and company away days, and we owe it to the people who work here, who as a team have played such an important part in helping us achieve this new accreditation.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP