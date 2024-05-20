Safety For Group Ltd celebrates opening of new offices

Safety For Group Ltd recently celebrated the opening of their new offices at Park View Business Centre near Whitchurch, with clients, connections, local businesses and supporters invited along to see the new office and training centre.

Safety For Group Ltd signed the Armed Forces Covenant during its open day.

Safety For offer consultancy services for Occupational Health and Safety, specialising in Construction Safety and Design Risk Management. The company also offer training in a wide range of workplace Health and Safety subjects, Construction Related Safety and Fire Safety. Safety For hold status as an approved training centre for both CITB (Construction Industry Training Board) and FireQual – the specialist awarding body for the fire sector.

The open day itself, centred round celebrating the move into new offices at Park View Business Centre, Combermere, on the outskirts of Whitchurch. The site has offered a new base in a community of businesses in a wonderful rural setting, whilst maintaining the company’s accessibility to serving organisations around the UK. The company welcomed the Mayor, Cllr Andy Hall who spoke with the team of how impressed he was with the new location and plans to offer support locally to strengthen businesses in the community.

Safety For have operated in Whitchurch for over 20 years, with the company being founded by Mark Dyche, who still plays a very active role in the consultancy and recently completed a Diploma in Fire Prevention.

The company employs 13 full time staff, 4 specialist consultants and 4 trusted partners working closely together to offer a one-stop-shop feel to clients who are looking for a pragmatic approach to health and safety.