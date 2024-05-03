Man jailed for causing death by dangerous driving in Telford

A man driving under the influence of drugs, before killing a motorcyclist and seriously injuring a woman in Telford, has been jailed and banned from driving for 13 years.

Sentencing took place at Birmingham Crown Court. Image: Google Street View

Sean Guthrie, 56, of Furnace Avenue in Telford, was sentenced to six years at Birmingham Crown Court today.

In August 2022 Guthrie was involved in a collision on Dawley Green Way in Telford with his Peugeot 308 and Michael Lloyd’s motorbike causing serious injuries to him and his passenger.

- Advertisement -

Sadly, Michael was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital via Air Ambulance.

Guthrie pleaded guilty in March to causing death by careless driving whilst over the specified limit for controlled drugs, namely cocaine, and causing serious injury by careless driving.

PC Ben Ward said: “Justice has finally been served today when the driver responsible for causing the death of Michael received his sentence.

“Guthrie’s poor driving, and driving while intoxicated, caused this crash, and has unfortunately led to the death of Michael, and caused life changing injuries to another, who was involved in this through no fault of their own.

“Michael’s family are the people that continue living this nightmare daily and I am pleased with the sentence handed to Guthrie today by the judge, who has imposed the most correct and appropriate sentence to deal with this driver.

“We hope this sends out a message that driving under the influence devastates lives and will not be tolerated and offenders will be brought to justice.”