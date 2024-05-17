Twenty-four arrested and £130,000 worth of drugs seized in Telford

Twenty-four people were arrested in Telford yesterday as part of a day of police action that took place across the borough.

A number of planned activities took place across Telford’s Local Policing Area (LPA), including early morning drugs warrants, a crackdown on shoplifting in Telford Town Centre and a joint operation with British Transport Police to tackle knife crime.

The day was a success with an estimated total of £130,000 worth of drugs seized, four warrants executed, three cars seized and £5,000 worth of cash seized. Teams were also joined by seven Special Constables who assisted with operations throughout the day.

Officers also carried out a Walk and Talk event in the town centre, which targets violence against women and girls, led by T/Chief Constable Alex Murray. PCSOs also carried out patrols on the local bus routes, as part of Bus and Discuss.

As well as the planned operations, several community engagement events took place, including Telford’s two Community Safety and Engagement Officers visiting Wellington and Newport taking the knife bin with them for people to discard of any unwanted bladed items. In total the pair collected a total of 20 knives throughout the week, which forms part of Operation Sceptre.

Teams were also joined T/Deputy Chief Constable Richard Cooper who assisted with investigations and interviewing.

Telford Local Policing Commander, Superintendent Edward Hancox, said: “Yesterday’s day of successes simply highlights to our communities the type of work we carry out to protect them, not just on days of action like this, but every single day of the year.

“Criminality of any kind will not be tolerated by West Mercia Police, and I hope the success of this intensive day of action will send that message to potential offenders.

“As always the public have a very important part to play in helping to keep crime out of our communities across Telford, as they are extra eyes and ears in our fight against crime.”

Telford is the final local policing area (LPA) to take part in Operation Forefront, which have been running since December 2023, with a total of 81 people having been arrested during the days of actions.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, said: “Operation Forefront is just a snapshot of the brilliant work taking place across the year to take criminals off our streets and reduce crime.

“I am committed to ensuring the force has the resources and tools it needs to continue making a real difference with today’s results reflecting the high-quality service that the public and I expect from West Mercia Police in Telford.”