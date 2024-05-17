20.6 C
British Empire Medals presented to recipients at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, has presented five people with their British Empire Medals, which were awarded in the New Year Honours 2024.

Richard Fowler BEM receives his medal from Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council.
Richard Fowler BEM receives his medal from Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) is awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This includes a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work that has made a significant difference.

Those receiving the medal were:

Olive Arnold BEM – For services to the community in Bronington, Shropshire.

Paul Rushworth BEM – Founder, Professionals with Alzheimer’s. For services to charity.

Richard Charles Fowler BEM – Library Lead, Harbury Community Library, Warwickshire. For services to libraries.

Mabel Elsie Finnigan BEM – County Captain, Shropshire Ladies Bowls Team. For services to bowls.

Kathleen Louisa Kynaston BEM – Lately Chair, Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club. For services to swimming and to the community in Shropshire.

Recipients Mabel Finnigan, Olive Arnold, Paul Rushworth and Kathleen Kynastondisplaying their newly bestowed British Empire Medals, with Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council.
Recipients Mabel Finnigan, Olive Arnold, Paul Rushworth and Kathleen Kynastondisplaying their newly bestowed British Empire Medals, with Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council.

Anna Turner said: “Each year it fills me with pride for our county to hear the citations read out that tells the stories of kindness that these BEM award winners have been honoured for.”

The recipients and their guests enjoyed the ceremony and reception, which was hosted at the Shropshire Council-run Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

