John Campion re-elected as West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner

John Campion has been elected for a third term as the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner after voters across the area went to the polls yesterday.

Mr Campion, who represents the Conservative Party, has held the post since 2016.

The West Mercia police area covers the nine voting areas of Bromsgrove, Herefordshire, Malvern Hills, Redditch, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Worcester, Wychavon and Wyre Forest.

A total of 216,239 valid votes were cast across the voting area, and voter turnout was 21.72%.

John Campion received 73,395 votes, equating to 34% of valid votes cast.

Following the result, which was announced at the Tennis Centre in Telford & Wrekin, Mr Campion said:

“I would like to thank communities across the three counties who have once again put their trust in me to deliver a Safer West Mercia.

“I am proud of what I have achieved as your PCC over the last eight years, but I know there’s much more that needs to be done.

“My promise is a simple one, to work hard to ensure you are safe and feel safe.

“Committed to putting your voice at the heart of policing, I will build on the significant investment I have made and will continue to support and challenge your police force to deliver on your policing priorities.”

Results

CAMPION, John-Paul (The Conservative Party Candidate) 73,395 votes – ELECTED

CURTEIS, Henry Malcolm Thomas (commonly known as Henry) (English Democrats – “More Police – catching criminals!”) 21,645 votes

DEAN, Julian David Geoffrey (The Green Party Candidate) 22,021 votes

MURRAY, Sarah Philippa Jane (Liberal Democrat) 33,782 votes

OVERTON, Richard Andrew (Labour and Cooperative Party Candidate) 63,082 votes