Shropshire Flooding: River Severn peaks in Ironbridge as levels rise in Bridgnorth

By Chris Pritchard

The River Severn has peaked in Ironbridge overnight at 6.6m with water levels remaining below the top of flood defences along The Wharfage.

Flood defences on The Wharfage in Ironbridge during previous flooding
Flood defences on The Wharfage in Ironbridge during previous flooding

On Monday the Environment Agency issued a Severe Flood Warning for Ironbridge, with river levels threatening to over-top flood barriers along The Wharfage. Residents were urged to evacuate their homes.

In Shrewsbury, the River Severn peaked on Tuesday morning with 5.15m recorded at the Welsh Bridge. Levels are beginning to recede in the town with The Darwin shopping centre reopening today.

At 8.30am the River Severn is currently peaking in Bridgnorth.

Shropshire Council is opening a flood reception centre at Castle Hall in West Castle Street from 9am. Council staff will be on hand with advice and support.

The area covered by a flood warning in Bridgnorth. Image .gov.uk
The area covered by a flood warning in Bridgnorth. Image .gov.uk

A flood warning was issued for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook, Melverley and Llanymynech. River levels peaked on Monday at Crew Green but remain high. Llanymynech peaked at 5.3m on Sunday; Crew green at 6.63m on Monday.

Flooding has affected properties and roads in and around Melverley and Maesbrook, including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads.

Shropshire Council’s leader Lezley Picton has visited the Melverley area to meet local residents.

Levels on the River Severn across the county are expected to remain high in the coming days. Further rain is forecast for the weekend. The Environment Agency says its staff are closely monitoring the situation.

Shropshire Flooding Situation

The Environment Agency has issued a number of warnings and alerts for Shropshire.

Severe Flood Warning

Danger to life:

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

Flood Warnings

Flooding is expected:

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Buildwas
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Sutton Wharf
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Pentre
River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford

Flood Alerts

Flooding is possible:

Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
Lower Teme
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
River Worfe
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme

For the latest flood alerts and warnings see
https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=Shropshire#alerts

Footpath closures

Shrewsbury
– Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir
– The Pig trough to West Midland Showground
– New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park

Road Closures

Updated at 6.50am – 23/02/2022

Shrewsbury

– Gravel Hill Lane
– Longden Coleham
– Coleham Head
– Smithfield Road
– Coton Hill
– Chester Street/Cross Street
– Sydney Avenue
– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane
– Coleham Head Lane Closure into Town Centre
– Berwick Road
– Old Coleham
– Victoria Avenue
– Williams Way
– Raven Meadows at the Roushill side
– Roushill
– Cressage to Eaton Constantine
– Atcham to Berwick Wharf
– B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham
– Castle Foregate
– Wyle Cop
– English Bridge to Gyratory

Ironbridge
– Waterloo Street – use Buildwas Bridge to cross the river
– The Wharfage, Ironbridge
– The Lloyds, Ironbridge
– Jackfield Road
– Ferry Road, Jackfield

Bridgnorth
– A442, Telford to Bridgnorth (Upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone)
– Southwell Riverside
– Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard
– Doctors Lane
– Severn Terrace
– Quayside
– Riverside and Friars Street

Other Areas
– Cressage to Eaton Constantine
– Long Lane, Craven Arms
– Bridge Street, Clun
– Church Street, Clun

Car Parks Closed

Shrewsbury
– Abbey Foregate
– Frankwell Main
– Frankwell Riverside
– St Julians Friars
– The Gap
– Ravens Meadows multi-storey closed due to power outage

Ironbridge
– Dale End
– The Wharfage

Bridgnorth
– Riverside car park
– Riverside West elevated car park

Any displaced resident permit holders holding a valid permit may park on Innage Lane Car Park or Severn Street Car Park during the road closures.

Bus Services

Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury bus station is currently closed due to flood risk, temporary bus terminus points are located at:

– New Park Road nr Beacalls Lane
– Abbey Foregate Car Park
– Outside Theatre Severn in Frankwell

The Park & Ride service is the best option for heading into Shrewsbury town centre.

Ironbridge
Services 8 & 18 are serving Madeley as normal, then diverting via the Ironbridge bypass direct to Much Wenlock, not serving the Gorge as the Lloyds is flooded and the section from the bottom of Madeley Bank is closed as well. No service to Jackfield either.

Service 19 is currently diverting after Lightmoor via the Lawley bypass and M54/A5 due to B4380 flooded at Atcham.

Bridgnorth
The A442 between Sutton Maddock island and Bandon Arms island is closed due to flooding and this is affecting bus service 113. Arriva is diverting the service through Rudge Heath past Worfield then on into Bridgnorth.

Train Services

A landslip between Shrewsbury and Hereford is causing disruption to services with no trains running between Shrewsbury and Hereford. Heavy rain caused the large landslip at Marshbrook, near Craven Arms.

Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway are urging passengers to check before travelling.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
