Coronavirus: Indian variant cases identified at Newport school

Public health specialists are working with a Newport school and the local community after a small number of Indian coronavirus variant cases were identified.

Public Health England in the West Midlands and Telford & Wrekin Council are working closely with Burton Borough School following confirmed cases of the variant at the school.

Advice is being provided to the school and local community as well as control measures implemented to help stop the spread of the variant.

- Advertisement -

All cases are self-isolating and extended contact tracing is taking place to identify their contacts and ask them to also self-isolate in order to prevent onward transmission. Families with children in the Newport area are being asked to get tested.

Public Health England has advised that, while the Covid-19 Indian variant is considered to be more transmissible, there is no firm evidence yet to show this variant has any greater impact on severity of disease or evades the vaccine.

Liz Noakes, Director for Public Health in Telford and Wrekin, said:



“The government recently confirmed that 86 local authorities across the country have five or more cases of the Indian variant, which means this variant is quickly spreading.



“There is no evidence to show the Indian variant puts people at greater risk – however, it is considered to be more transmissible.



“Where we have identified the small outbreak of cases with one of the Indian variant in our borough, we are taking prompt action to minimise and contain further infection.



“As an extra precaution and to ensure it’s not further spreading, we are urging as a priority secondary-school aged children in Newport, staff at their schools and their extended families and support bubbles to get PCR tested, even if they show no symptoms and even if they have already been vaccinated.



“A “drop and collect “service is also being considered, where students from Newport’s secondary schools will be given PCR test kits by schools for the families to use – more information will be shared directly by the school to parents/carers.



“Families with primary-school aged children in Newport as well as all other Newport residents are also encouraged to get PCR tested as soon as they can.



“We are also strongly advising everyone who is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination and who hasn’t had it yet, to book their appointment as soon as possible There is a high degree of confidence that the current Covid-19 vaccines will protect against the Indian variant.



“We are aware that this news might cause concern. Our priority remains to keep all our communities, including our most vulnerable residents, safe.



“I also want to reassure parents and carers that schools remain safe all across the borough and children should continue to attend school as all Covid-19 safety measures are in place.



“Together, if we all do the right things – get tested as a precaution, get vaccinated when we are being offered the opportunity and follow the rules in place – we can control these outbreaks and safely keep track of the virus.”

Get Tested

As an extra precaution, and to minimise the risk of the variant spreading in the community, the following groups are asked to get tested:

– As a priority – secondary-school aged children in Newport, staff at the schools and their extended families and support bubbles (from Burton Borough, Haberdashers’ Adams Grammar and Newport Girls’ High School Academy) are urged to take a PCR Covid-19 test, even if they are not showing symptoms and even if the adults in the families have been vaccinated.

– Families with primary-school aged children in Newport as well as all other Newport residents are encouraged to get PCR tested as soon as they can.

A testing centre will open in Newport from today, 19 May (at Shuker Playing Fields, Sports and Social Club, Barnmeadow Road, TF10 7TP), to make it easier for people to get tested.

Opening times are Monday to Friday 11am-6pm and 9am-3pm over the weekends.

People can drop in between the opening times – no appointments needed, but queues may be possible so please plan ahead.

If it is more convenient, people can book an appointment at other PCR testing sites across the borough on www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

When completing the booking form, in the section “Why are you getting tested?”, please select the option “My local council or health protection team has asked me (or someone I live with) to get a test, even though I do not have symptoms.”