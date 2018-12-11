Bronze Age gold bulla discovered in Shropshire

A Bronze Age gold bulla which is 3,000 years old has been discovered in Shropshire, it was revealed today.

The find was unveiled at the British Museum in London this morning at the annual Treasure & Portable Antiquities Scheme report launch.

The artefact has been described as one of the most significant pieces of Bronze Age gold metalwork discovered in the British Isles.

It’s only the eighth bulla discovered in Britain and Ireland and only the second to be found in England.

The first English bulla was discovered during the mid-18th century in Manchester. However, it was considered to be lost by the 19th century.

The Shropshire bulla was found on farmland by a metal detectorist in May.