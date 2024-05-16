New appointments for local policing across Shropshire

Policing across Shropshire has new appointments to lead local policing teams across the county.

Pictured are Superintendent Edward Hancox and Superintendent Jamie Dunn. Photo: West Mercia Police

Superintendent Edward Hancox has recently been appointed as the new commander for Telford, which covers the Telford and Wrekin Council boundary area. His previous role was head of prevention for the force, which he held since 2022.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Jamie Dunn, who previously headed up Telford, has moved across to lead local policing for Shropshire, covering the Shropshire Council boundary.

Both Superintendents will lead their respective command teams with Superintendent Hancox joined by Chief Inspector Richard Bailey, who remains as Safer Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector, and Chief Inspector Charlie Parker and Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead who will take up their new roles next month to comprise the Telford command team.

For Shropshire, Superintendent Dunn will be supported by current Shropshire patrol Chief Inspector Mark Reilly with Chief Inspector Graham Preece and Detective Chief Inspector Lee Davies, who joins the force from West Midlands Police, comprising the Shropshire command team.

Superintendent Hancox, said: “I feel privileged to be appointed to this role, it is a great honour to be back in Telford as a Superintendent and help make a difference to policing where I started my policing journey at the age of 16 as a cadet.

“I’m really looking forward to working with our local communities and partner agencies, listening to concerns and looking at ways we can improve the service we deliver, as well as sharing some of the great work our local teams are doing to make our communities even safer.”

Superintendent Dunn, added: “I am very pleased to be returning to Shropshire as its new Superintendent.

“I first worked on the area in 2001 at Oswestry and my previous postings also include Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Ludlow so I feel I have an understanding and knowledge of the area.

“As criminality evolves it is important that policing evolves and modernises to meet these new challenges and I believe our local communities play a significant part in helping us to do this.

“I am looking forward to working with all my new colleagues over here in Shropshire, and getting to know our communities and partners to ensure we deliver the best possible policing for our communities.”

Shropshire’s previous Superintendent, Stu Bill, and Chief Inspector Tracy Ryan will take up new roles within the force, as will Telford’s previous Detective Chief Inspector Jo Woods.