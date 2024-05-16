11 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Drama Company to tour self-penned mystery based on some of Shropshire’s supernatural folktales

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s (SDC) self-penned latest production, a mystery inspired by local folklore from around the county.

The cast of Supernatural Shropshire. Photo: Christopher Jones
The cast of Supernatural Shropshire. Photo: Christopher Jones

Written by local playwright and SDC member Michele Rowland-Jones and entitled Supernatural Shropshire, it will run as a short tour in June.

Friday 14 June – The Loft at The Old Post Office pub, Shrewsbury

- Advertisement -

Saturday 15 June – The Belfry Theatre, Wellington

Friday 21 June – Montgomery Town Hall, Powys

Saturday 22 June – Wem Town Hall

Performed by six actors Supernatural Shropshire is set in a small village pub, where a woman’s quiet drink is disturbed by the arrival of a stranger. With the aid of a cast of storytellers the stranger spends the evening recounting a number of Shropshire folktales, including stories of ghosts, evil witches and even the devil himself. But who is this mysterious stranger and why is it so important that she believes in the stories he tells?

Michele Rowland-Jones said: “The county of Shropshire has a wealth of fascinating folklore and stories of the supernatural. It has been tremendous fun researching them and then weaving them together to form a play.”

Performances begin at 7.30pm and tickets are £10, available to purchase through the SDC website here: shropshiredramacompany.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP