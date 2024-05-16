Shropshire Drama Company to tour self-penned mystery based on some of Shropshire’s supernatural folktales

Tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s (SDC) self-penned latest production, a mystery inspired by local folklore from around the county.

The cast of Supernatural Shropshire. Photo: Christopher Jones

Written by local playwright and SDC member Michele Rowland-Jones and entitled Supernatural Shropshire, it will run as a short tour in June.

Friday 14 June – The Loft at The Old Post Office pub, Shrewsbury

Saturday 15 June – The Belfry Theatre, Wellington

Friday 21 June – Montgomery Town Hall, Powys

Saturday 22 June – Wem Town Hall

Performed by six actors Supernatural Shropshire is set in a small village pub, where a woman’s quiet drink is disturbed by the arrival of a stranger. With the aid of a cast of storytellers the stranger spends the evening recounting a number of Shropshire folktales, including stories of ghosts, evil witches and even the devil himself. But who is this mysterious stranger and why is it so important that she believes in the stories he tells?

Michele Rowland-Jones said: “The county of Shropshire has a wealth of fascinating folklore and stories of the supernatural. It has been tremendous fun researching them and then weaving them together to form a play.”

Performances begin at 7.30pm and tickets are £10, available to purchase through the SDC website here: shropshiredramacompany.co.uk.