Friday, May 17, 2024
Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition following incident on A5

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A woman in her 60s was seriously injured after she fell from a motorhome on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Telford this morning.

The incident happened at just after 9.30am just before Juction 7 of the M54 eastbound.

The woman received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital in a critical condition.

The A5 between Shrewsbury and Wellington was closed for a time before reopening westbound towards Shrewsbury.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen from a motorhome that was travelling on the eastbound A5 in Shrewsbury at 9.32am.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, two Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care cars and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who had suffered multiple serious injuries in the incident.

“She received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital in a critical condition.”

Witness Appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

PC Helen O’Connor said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident take place or who has dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact me on 07870154668 or by email on helen.oconnor@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 104i of 16 May.”

