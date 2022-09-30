Shropshire charity celebrate outstanding contribution from a local volunteer

Local charity Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) is celebrating the outstanding contribution of a local volunteer.

Richard Nuttall, CEO of SYST, with Jon Gidney

The Telford-based charity provides the space and support for young disadvantaged people looking for support in wellbeing, employment and even creating their own job.

The charity receives funding from partners to deliver their services, and they also receive support from volunteers who act as mentors for young people in Shropshire that need support.

One of the volunteers that SYST has been working with since 2021 has recently been recognised for his outstanding contribution. Shropshire-based marketing consultant, Jon Gidney, has provided outstanding support for SYST over the past 12 months at no cost, supporting young people in Shropshire.

This includes support for an up-and-coming voice-over artist, Jordan, who Jon was regularly meeting with to provide advice and support relating to personal branding, websites, social media marketing, PR, photography and videography.

CEO of the charity, Richard Nuttall comments; “We are thrilled to have volunteers like Jon who make a considerable difference in not only our charity but also the lives of our beneficiaries.” Speaking on behalf of Jon’s commitment to the charity, Richard adds “Since being with the charity Jon has shown great dedication to our cause, helping our beneficiaries overcome obstacles and even helped a disengaged young person to be commissioned by a national bank foundation to get graphic design work! We look forward to continuing working with Jon for the many years to come.”

Jon comments; “I love the work that SYST are doing, providing great support for young people which can have such a positive impact on their life and career. I’m pleased to hear that my support has been helpful for the charity and some great young people in Shropshire.”

Further information about Shropshire Youth Support Trust can be found on their website www.systbusiness.co.uk.