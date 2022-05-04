Bridgnorth business launches new eCommerce website alongside new premises

Local Bridgnorth-based business, Great British Trading, has launched a brand new eCommerce website to welcome online sales into their business following their relocation to larger premises on Severn Valley Industrial Estate.

Great British Trading are due to launch a very special Jubilee celebration cheese hamper

Great British Trading is a local business that promotes, supplies and processes a range of quality British food and drink products. They believe that Great Britain is home to some of the most influential food and drink brands and aim to source much-loved favourites from times gone by as well as showcase new, weird and wonderful offerings, proving just how ‘great’ Britain truly is.

Since they first began trading in 2012, local customers have been welcome to visit in-person to make purchases or their products can be found online through Amazon, eBay and other third party websites.

- Advertisement -

The introduction of their own new eCommerce website hopes to reach an even wider audience and their new business premises give them the capacity to fulfil many more orders, offering employment opportunities to eight people in the Shropshire area and looking to recruit a new apprentice.

Simon, one of the founding partners at Great British Trading and well known for his past ownership of a delicatessen in Bridgnorth, says the team are excited for the launch: “We’ve had the website circulating around the team for a week or so now as part of our soft launch and we’re very excited to share it with everyone on Friday 6th May. Our new premises are all set up and we’re ready to welcome both local custom and new online customer orders. It’s been a very busy time for Great British Trading and we’re delighted to receive so much support in Bridgnorth and from further afield.”

Simon, one of the founding partners at Great British Trading

With the launch of their online shop window, customers can expect to be wowed with some rare but delicious cheeses, including 1057 Scottish Extra Mature Cheddar from Millbrook Dairy, produced using only Scottish milk from cows that graze the Highlands and Lowlands. In addition, try the well-loved British accompaniments including Mrs Bridges chutneys and Orkney oatcakes to make the most perfect cheese and crackers. Great British Trading are also a proud local distributor of multi award-winning cheese range, Snowdonia cheese, offering their popular extra mature Cheddar, Black Bomber to their Red Leicester with Habanero chillies and peppers, Red Devil.

The launch will also be just in time to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022 where Her Majesty The Queen will celebrate 70 years of service. A rare achievement for a British Monarch. Great British Trading are due to launch a very special Jubilee celebration cheese hamper for the occasion showcasing some of their very best British produce – fit for a queen!