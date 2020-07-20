Shropshire web agency wins national contract with financial advice firm

A Shropshire-based web agency is celebrating national success after winning a contract to support a privately-owned independent financial advisory firm.

Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

Bridgnorth-based Clickingmad has been working behind the scenes with national financial services firm Ascot Lloyd for around six months to provide a complete overhaul of its digital assets including a re-design of its website, which has now gone live.

It’s hoped the new website will enable the rapidly expanding firm to grow the number of businesses and individuals on its books beyond the current 18,000 mark.

Clickingmad, which is celebrating its 20th year in business, is already a trusted web partner for several national and regional-based companies and this latest project demonstrates its continued expertise in the digital world.

Shaun Carvill, managing director of Clickingmad said: “This has been a huge project for us, and we are delighted to see the new website is already helping Ascot Lloyd to capitalise on new business opportunities and cement its position as a leader in the financial services sector.

“Service-based industries have lagged behind for many years when it comes to recognising the importance of their digital assets so it’s great to see Ascot Lloyd leading the way in the field.

“Never before have people relied so heavily on the internet for engaging services and buying products and the recent lockdown has magnified internet usage.

“Service sector companies can really get ahead of their competitors by engaging with potential customers through their website and offering informative, trusted, expert advice for free in the form of news articles and other information.”

The Ascot Lloyd project involved a deep audit of the company’s existing web platform, competitor analysis, extensive research and consultation including one-to one stakeholder interviews.

Key services deployed included a complete design change towards their target audience, graphic website design and build, Search Engine Optimisation, Google Ads and web hosting all with additional intensive support to their marketing team.

Moving forward the Clickingmad team will continue to provide SEO services, Google Ads management and web development all managed through regular reporting on success measures so that the site stays at the forefront for user experience and provides a return on investment.

Sally Davies, head of marketing for Ascot Lloyd added: “Clickingmad is a highly knowledgeable digital company with many years’ experience and always goes way beyond expectations to provide consultancy and advice.”

