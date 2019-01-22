IMTEX debut for Filtermist, as it targets 30% growth in India

A specialist in providing cleaner, safer and more productive work environments is heading to IMTEX this week (24th to 30th Jan), as part of ambitious plans to expand its business in India by 30%.

Filtermist, which employs over 90 people across its UK Headquarters and five international offices, is looking to tap into the sub-continent’s growing desire to improve its environmental performance.

The Telford-based company will be making its debut (Hall 4, Stand A122b) at the global event for the Indian metal cutting sector and will be showcasing its industry-leading oil mist filters that remove oil and coolant mist, fume and steam from the air in industrial workplaces.

The event marks three decades of trade in India and comes a few weeks after Filtermist’s parent company, the Absolent Group, registered Absolent Filtermist India PVT Ltd, which now operates from a sales and technical office in New Delhi.

“Our export sales have risen significantly in recent years and we are seeing strong demand from customers in India and other Asian manufacturing hotspots,” commented Stuart Plimmer, Director of Group International Sales at Filtermist.

“The new office and our appearance at IMTEX underline our confidence in the region and the level of investment we are prepared to put in, in order to grow our business by 30%.”

He continued: “Improving productivity by making the workplace environment cleaner is a key target for industry and our products help them achieve this goal. Clean air means better staff performance/morale and less chance of employees losing days through sickness.”

Ashutosh Arora, Filtermist’s National Business Development Manager in India, added his support: “Our FX and S Series products are proving increasingly popular with our manufacturers. They are compact, easy to fit and deliver airflow performance up to 2750m3/per hour.”

Filtermist is part of the global Absolent Group that comprises the strengths of air filtration specialists Absolent AB, Bristol GmbH, Dustcheck and project management experts Multi-Fan Systems. Services offered include oil mist, smoke and fume extraction, dust control, VOC abatement and industrial ventilation.

In the UK, project teams comprising individuals from all Absolent Group companies work together to offer a single source solution for customers looking to benefit from cleaner, safer and more productive working environments.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...