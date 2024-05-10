Popular arts event to return to World Heritage Site this September

A popular free arts event which showcases the work of new and well-established artists is returning for its ninth year.

Secret Severn covers locations in and around Jackfield

Secret Severn, which covers locations in and around Jackfield, will run from September 6 to September 15.

Visitors are invited to enjoy artwork from more than 40 local artists while soaking up the stunning Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site scenery.

The event will include a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, next to the Jackfield Tile Museum, as well as multiple open and pop-up studios in and around the area. All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Secret Severn chairman Rod Sheppard said: “We’re delighted to be able to place a spotlight on the beauty of art and the gorge once again.

“We’ve gone from a handful of artists in our first year to more than 40 this year, so there’s plenty for everyone to see and explore.

“The top-selling artists from previous years will be returning, and the event has also attracted a lot of new talent this year.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors and showcasing the fantastic artistic talent on our doorstep in a site which historically has been a place of great creativity, and still is today.”

Vice chairman Jan Park added: “Secret Severn is a great day out for all ages to enjoy and an opportunity to support local artists.

“This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever, and will also include an arts competition which will be open to everyone. There will be prizes up for grabs for the winners.

“Artists will be selling a whole range of products from greeting cards, jewellery, ceramics, original paintings and drawings to sculpture, photographs, prints and textiles – for all budgets.

“Many of our artists are opening their studio doors for the duration of the event, giving visitors the chance to meet them and see them at work.”

Flags outside the venues will help people to see who is taking part. Parking is available at Jackfield Tile Museum, and refreshments will also be available.