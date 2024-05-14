15 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Police appeal for witnesses to fight in Telford town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of around ten men started a fight inside a Telford bar which spilled out onto the street.

The incident happened on Saturday 6 April at around 3am when the men started to fight inside the Albert Shed in Southwater.

The affray then continued outside the bar, before the group moved to the road between the multi-storey car park and the Telford International Centre.

Two men required hospital treatment following the incident.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone who was in the town centre at the time of the incident is asked to contact DC Erica Hanson-McKenzie by emailing her on erica.hanson-mckenzie@westmercia.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 65i of April 6, 2024.

Alternatively, if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

