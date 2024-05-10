21.7 C
Take a deep dive into the Brick Live™ Ocean this half-term at the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway is ready for a week of spring half-term fun, with daily steam and diesel services and an amazing ocean-themed Brick Live™ event at The Engine House, Highley running from Saturday 25 May to Sunday 2 June.

Along the line, there’s plenty of springtime activity with swathes of green and yellow covering the fields and lots of bluebells in full bloom along the route.

Visitors with children in tow will want to make a beeline for The Engine House at Highley, where 18 Brick Live™ installations are on display, including an octopus, parrot fish, turtle and large squid. Each one is hand-built, using thousands of bricks.

Families can also let off steam in the outdoor play area, or get hands-on sorting mail in the Travelling Post Office. Entry to The Engine House is free, but parking is limited, so the best way to get there is by heritage train.

Along the line, the cafes, refreshment kiosks and gift shops will be open for treats and snacks to enjoy during a visit.

