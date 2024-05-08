Macmillan Coracle World Championships prepare for return to Shrewsbury

The quirky and well-loved Coracle World Championships are set to return to the River Severn in Shrewsbury in September, continuing its extraordinary success in raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

John Harrison of Macmillan with Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives; Ron Gale of the Coracle World Championships fundraising committee; Glyn Jones, Technical Director at Invertek Drives; and Jayney Davies, Chair of the funraising committee

The event, supported by Invertek Drives Ltd for the third consecutive year, has already contributed over £380,000 to the charity’s vital work. It will be held on Friday, 13 September 2024.

Last year’s thrilling competition saw £29,500 raised, and organisers are keen to surpass even that remarkable figure this year. Entries are officially open, with up to 48 teams able to take part on Friday, 13th September, at the Pengwern Boat Club.

The Coracle World Championships promises more fun and laughter than ever before, with over 160 competitors from local businesses and organisations expected to join in the madness. The winning team in 2023, the all ladies Team Tit-tanic, are expected to be back to defend their title, with many challengers expected from all sides. Teams can enter at www.coracleworldchampionships.co.uk

Competitors take to the water in the circular coracles with a single oar to steer and paddle across the River Severn banks between the Pengwern Boat Club and the Quarry Park. After several heats, quarter finals, and semi finals, the winners are crowned world champions, followed by an awards ceremony and celebrations at the nearby The Boathouse pub.

Event chairperson, Jayney Davies, added: “The ongoing commitment of Invertek Drives and all our supporters is critical to maximising our fundraising efforts. Their support makes a world of difference.

“The championships are a unique way of raising vital money for Macmillan Cancer Support while having some great fun at the same time. It’s also a great team building event for local businesses and organisations looking for something different.”

“The World Coracle Championships are a fantastic showcase for the local community and an incredible opportunity to support the essential work of Macmillan Cancer Support,” said Adrian Ellam, CEO at Invertek Drives.

“We are thrilled to be the event’s main sponsor for the third year running. We’ll put our competitive spirit forward with several teams of our own and encourage all local businesses and organisations to participate in this uniquely fun event.”

John Harrison, Relationship Fundraising Manager for Macmillan, said: “The championships are a brilliant fundraising tradition, raising vital money to help people affected by cancer, all while having a great time. Over 3,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Shropshire and when that happens, Macmillan is here to do whatever it takes to ensure they can live their lives to the fullest by offering emotional, financial, medical and practical support.

“The Coracle World Championships are crucial in helping Macmillan to deliver that life-changing support, so we’re calling on teams old and new to sign up now for an exciting day on the river.”

Teams of four will battle for glory as they navigate the River Severn in traditional coracles. Fancy dress costumes are highly encouraged, with prizes awarded for the most creative.

To register your team and get involved, visit coracleworldchampionship.co.uk.